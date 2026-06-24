Sewage-contaminated water surrounds Colchester homes

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The Colchester home of Les Day is surrounded by foul-smelling water

For nearly two months, more than a dozen Colchester families’ homes have been engulfed in foul-smelling stagnant water and sewage after a stormwater retention pond burst its banks, leaving houses damaged, gardens submerged and residents accusing the municipality of abandoning them.

Driving through the area in a 4x4 vehicle on Tuesday, resident Les Day pointed out properties still surrounded by water, some inaccessible to smaller vehicles because of the depth of the flooding.

The stormwater retention pond burst its banks after two flooding events earlier in 2026.

The flooding has also caused havoc with septic tanks, leaving a section of Colchester under sewage-contaminated water and residents battling unbearable smells.

Residents say they have been begging the municipality for assistance but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Residents have struggled to access homes after a stormwater retention pond overflowed in early May (Fredlin Adriaan)

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the area included a stormwater catchment and retention system designed to manage surface water runoff during periods of heavy rainfall.

“However, given the unprecedented and prolonged rainfall experienced over the past two months, several areas across the metro have come under significant pressure, resulting in flooding, saturated ground conditions and challenges with water drainage.”

He said municipal technical teams had already visited the area and steps had been taken to mitigate the impact.

“We are currently engaging the relevant departments to obtain an updated status report on the situation, including the effectiveness of previous interventions and any additional measures that may be required.

“The municipality acknowledges the distress and inconvenience experienced by affected residents, particularly where flooding has impacted homes and sanitation systems.

“We appreciate the health and safety concerns being raised and these are being treated with the seriousness they deserve.

“At this stage, it would be premature to provide definitive timelines or comment on specific engineering solutions before the necessary technical assessments have been concluded.

“Once the municipality has received the relevant reports from the responsible departments, a comprehensive update will be provided on the causes of the flooding, the current status of interventions and the way forward.”

Ward 53 councillor Zwelandile Tsotso could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe visited the area on June 7 and promised to bring a pump to remove the water.

However, residents say the pump only worked for a few days, lowering water levels enough for some homes to dry out while gardens remained submerged.

Some homes have been badly damaged, with replacement costs of flooring, doors, skirting boards and cupboards soaring into the millions.

Residents clubbed together to rent a pump to try to get rid of the water but their efforts were futile.

Day took the reporter for a drive in Colchester.

Colchester resident Les Day shows where the water level reached (Fredlin Adriaan)

“My back yard has been flooded since the first big rains on May 7,” Day said.

“We have spent tens of thousands of rand trying to get rid of the water but we have given up.

“Now we just have to live with this crap — excuse the pun.”

Day lives with his wife and teenage daughter in the house they bought in 2014.

“About 10 years ago, the municipality built this stormwater retention dam to stop flooding in Colchester but this dam is the reason Colchester is flooded.

“They should have built a pumping station, which they promised us they were going to do when they built the dam, but there is still no pump.”

It was previously reported in November 2024 that residents had raised concerns about flooding linked to road construction in the area.

“We have tried everything to get this water out but we had to give up,” Day said.

“This is fruitless. It costs too much money and it’s not fixing the problem.

“We can’t get in and out of our yards properly and it’s unhygienic.

“You can see the sewage. It’s unhealthy.

“There are a lot of elderly residents who have invested their life savings into buying a property here to retire but now their homes are full of sewage and they can’t stay there or sell their properties.

“This is not about a blame game or politics or anything.

“This is about bloody humanity.

“We are all in this together.”

Flooding persists in Colchester after the stormwater retention pond overflowed (Fredlin Adriaan)

On Tuesday, Jan Delport was walking around his family’s property in gumboots, taking photographs.

“This house is flooded, the neighbour’s house is flooded; there were about 15 houses that were flooded,” Delport said.

“My father bought this property while the dam was being built and this is the third time it has flooded.

“My dad unfortunately passed away last year, so my 71-year-old mom lives here now.”

The street outside the Delport home was almost half a metre deep and the garden was completely submerged.

“I have come here to take photos for insurance,” he said.

“Thank goodness my mom has insurance because everything is destroyed.

“Even the concrete flooring is damaged because it has been sitting in water for almost two months.

“The foundations and the floors will crack.”

Delport said the whole house would need a repaint.

“All the cupboards inside are gone.

“Bedroom cupboards, kitchen cupboards, the skirtings, all the timber doors and frames are gone, so there is basically going to need to be a revamp of the whole house.

“With the furniture, we lifted it before the time.

“We were luckily able to put it all on bricks but it’s all timber furniture, so eventually it is going to crack and water damage takes a while to show up.”

Delport estimated the damages at between R300,000 and R500,000 per house.

“Luckily, the pumps got the water level low enough for the inside of the house to dry out but all around the yard you can’t even access your property.

“The pumps were removed on Friday because the water was just circulating and not going down, so they gave up and left.

“They have two water trucks now taking about 10,000l at a time.

“It is making a difference but it’s very, very small.”

Delport compared it to trying to fill a 25l drum with a teaspoon.

“If they had to bring the pump back they could get rid of all of this in three days of solid pumping.

“My mom is staying with my brother now because she can’t stay here.

“There are health risks with all this sewage because Colchester doesn’t have sewer systems.

“It’s all septic tanks, which are all now submerged in water, so obviously you can imagine how bad it is.

“Property value is going to go down.

“Nobody is going to buy property in a flood-prone area.

“She won’t be able to sell this property for the value she is going to get to buy another property somewhere else.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said they desperately needed assistance.

“We really need help out here.

“The roads are blocked off.

“We cannot get through.”

The resident said people could not get out of their yards.

“There are older people who need to get to shops.

“We need help.

“The residents are now starting to block off roads with tape so that nobody can drive through and it’s going to be a total stuff-up.”

Their plight was raised by DA MP Retief Odendaal in a letter to Lobishe on June 4.

After not having received a reply, Odendaal sent a letter to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams on June 22.

In the letter to Williams, he said residents had been left to their own devices after the municipality attempted to pump water away from the affected properties

“These efforts proved futile and were subsequently abandoned.

“We urge you to immediately intervene, as the municipality has ignored previous correspondence in this regard and this community can no longer be left to contend with these conditions on their own.”

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