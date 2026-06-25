Businessman loses thousands in suspected Bok game ticket scam

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Rugby fans at the game between the Springboks and the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

A Gqeberha business owner alleges he was scammed out of R7,300 for his rugby tickets for last weekend’s SA vs Barbarians game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Malibongwe Ndlaleni said he had bought four tickets through the Viagogo website for himself, his wife and their two children.

“On Friday, the day before the game, I received an email from Viagogo that instructed me to download the Ticketmaster app, where I would find my tickets,” he said.

“When I opened the app, nothing appeared.

“Viagogo sent the order number and the references, so I thought that when I got to the stadium, I could show them the reference numbers and they would be able to figure it out.”

Ndlaleni said that when he and his family arrived at the stadium they were stopped by security.

“The access controllers had scanners, so I showed them my reference number and they told me they needed the barcode so that they could scan it, so they sent me to the ticket office.”

Ndlaleni left his wife and sons, 15 and 7, at the gates while he went to sort out the issue.

He said he showed the people at the ticket office his phone and reference numbers and claimed they had told him the Viagogo app and the website were a scam.

“I was shocked.

“I didn’t have time to think about it because we were already running late for the game.

“It was a huge disappointment.”

Ndlaleni said he bought new tickets for R4,200.

“If it were just my wife and me, I wouldn’t have bought more tickets but I had promised my kids since February that we were going to watch the rugby.

“There is no way I could go back to my kids and say we had to go home.

“I had to take the punch,” he said.

“I did not have the money to buy those tickets, so I had to swipe my credit card and I actually put myself in debt.

“I wanted to watch the Springboks last year but when I went to buy the tickets everything was sold out, so this time I was trying to avoid that disappointment.”

Ndlaleni said he had first come across the tickets through social media.

When he visited the website and saw tickets for international concerts and Fifa World Cup matches on sale, he believed it was a legitimate ticketing platform.

The reporter downloaded the Viagogo app on Wednesday, signed up and found tickets for sale for Springbok rugby games until October 2027.

A variety of music concerts were also advertised around the globe.

Ndlaleni said he and his family enjoyed the Springboks’ match against the Barbarians but after they returned home he began calculating the full cost of attending the game.

“I got onto the app and went to the live chat option, and I think it is AI because they answer so quickly.

“Eventually, they said an agent would come back to me but nothing happened.

“I tried to control myself and I thought maybe it’s because it’s Saturday and their offices are closed.

“On Sunday, I tried again and I chatted to an agent named Sean and he got all the reference numbers from me.

“On Monday, I received an email saying that they would refund me within 72 hours but I have heard nothing from them.

“They sent me an email after asking if I wanted to buy tickets for next week’s game in Johannesburg.”

After selecting the SA vs England match at Ellis Park on July 4, a Herald reporter opened a live chat on the platform and asked about Viagogo’s legitimacy, explaining that a customer claimed to have been scammed after purchasing tickets through the site.

The response said: “Viagogo is completely legitimate and trusted by millions of fans worldwide.”

When asked what a ticket buyer should do if the tickets did not allow them access into a venue, the response was, “If there’s ever an issue with ticket validity, you’ll receive comparable or better replacement tickets or your money back.

“If for any reason you’re denied entry due to a ticket issue, we’ll make it right.”

When the reporter indicated he worked at The Herald and asked for contact details for media inquiries, the response was: “It looks like you might need help from a human agent.

“I can connect you to one or we can keep working together.

“Just select the option that works best for you.”

An agent named Fouad began chatting to the reporter, who asked for contact details to get an official comment from Viagogo.

The chat then ended and the chat history was deleted.

The website lists an address for Viagogo in Delaware, USA, and Google Street View from 2026 has a business named WSFS Loan Office occupying it, as well as a healthcare insurance company.

An SA Rugby spokesperson said Viagogo was a well-known website that SA Rugby had warned fans about.

“The ticket agency is Ticketmaster and that is the only place you can buy an official ticket.

“For online purchases, it is the only source.

“We do warn at every turn that people should only go to official ticket agencies ...

“We now have a system through Ticketmaster where each ticket has a unique QR code.

“That doesn’t stop someone from buying tickets from an illegal reseller online.

“The challenge with taking it on legally, like with a company like Viagogo who aren’t based in SA so they are not subject to South African law, [is] that you would have to take them on in a foreign court, which becomes extremely expensive and your chances of success are unknown.”

Ndlaleni posted his experience on social media.

He received several comments from people allegedly having been scammed by Viagogo in the past.

“I cannot believe that Viagogo is still operating!” one said.

“Years ago, maybe 20 years, my husband bought cricket tickets through them and had the same problem!

“Was denied access to the stadium as tickets were not valid.”

Gqeberha resident Michelle Vlok said she had bought tickets from Viagogo in 2024 to watch international music group Smokie perform at NMU.

“We paid $336 (about R6,000) for two people but I didn’t think about what I was actually paying for.

“After I paid for the tickets, they emailed everything through and it was legit.

“I am normally scared to buy tickets or place orders online but this looked so legit.

“We spoke to someone on the live chat on the site and they responded immediately and told us the tickets would only be available two days before the concert.

“We were waiting for our tickets and we asked Viagogo, and they didn’t respond.

“It took me four months of emailing every day but I finally got the full amount back from my bank.”

Ticketmaster director of communications for Europe, Middle East and Africa, James Kavanagh, declined to comment on Ndlaleni’s experience but offered some tips the organisation provided to fans to avoid counterfeits.

“Only buy tickets from official sources.

“With any event, the official ticketing agent or the venue is the best place to buy tickets from.

“Check out the artist’s own website as the official ticket sources will always be listed there.

“Avoid buying tickets from individuals on social media or other unofficial platforms.

“Do not purchase tickets before a tour has gone on sale.

“These will not be legitimate tickets.

“Always double-check your URL.

“When buying tickets with us, make sure you’re visiting Ticketmaster.co.za, or are using the official Ticketmaster mobile app.

“Beware of clicking through to sites from Google search results that may ‘look’ like Ticketmaster.”

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