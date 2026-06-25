Cat Matlala admits paying brigadier R300,000 as plea admissions begin

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Security company boss and alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is making admissions as part of a plea deal with the state on Thursday before the Pretoria commercial crimes court.

A police investigator’s affidavit outlining the admissions is being read into court.

It began with a statement by Matlala that he paid R300,000 to Brig Rachel Matjeng via a third party’s bank account.

Sunday Times reported in May that lawyers for the Medicare24 Tshwane boss, who lost a lucrative police health services tender when it was cancelled owing to irregularities, were in talks with the state over a deal.

This week, his trial for corruption, fraud and money-laundering was separated from 11 police officers’, including Matjeng. Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola has also been arrested in connection with the tender. His charges are four counts of alleged contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The officers are due to reappear in court on Friday.

The payments to Matjeng were recently aired at the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system. She was employed as the head of the section for quality management in crime records and crime scene management in the South African Police Service (SAPS). She had assumed the role seven months before Matlala was awarded the SAPS tender in July 2024.

Matlala is also an accused in three attempted murder and conspiracy matters, including a botched attack on his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. These are being heard separately from the corruption case.

This is a developing story

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