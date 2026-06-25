Life in prison for Gqeberha double murderer Ntisana

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Siphelele Ntisana, 28, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two people in a shooting that also left three people seriously wounded

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Convicted Nelson Mandela Bay murderer Siphelele Ntisana was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison in the Gqeberha high court.

Ntisana, 28, was convicted on Monday on two counts of murder, three of attempted murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

Ntisana, also known as “Hupa”, was arrested in Soweto-on-Sea on January 14 2025 after he, together with another suspect, began shooting inside a shack in Mkwenkhwe Street, KwaDwesi Extension, in the early hours of December 22 2024.

The second suspect, according to investigating officer Sergeant Nigel Wright, was gunned down in Motherwell in January 2025 by an unknown assailant in a suspected gang-related incident.

Ntisana and the second suspect’s actions led to the deaths of Siyabulela Plaatjies, 36, and Bulelani Peter, 28.

Aphiwe George, Xola Kuse and Mandla Matshaya were severely wounded in the attack and now struggle to perform simple tasks as a result of their debilitating injuries.

The incident happened inside Peter’s shack.

It was found that Ntisana had betrayed his friend, Peter, when he knocked on his door at about 1.15am that fateful day and was let in, only to instruct the unnamed shooter to kill them.

Acting judge Kuselwa Majali said Ntisana had pleaded not guilty and denied several statements that were made by his victims.

Majali said Ntisana had also elected to exercise his right to silence and not disclose the basis of his defence.

Majali said Ntisana was known to the occupants and there could not be a reasonable possibility of mistaken identity.

On Thursday, Ntisana was sentenced to life in prison on each murder count, and 15 years for each of the three attempted murders.

He was further sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment for the firearm and robbery-related charges.

The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning he will serve an effective life term behind bars.

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