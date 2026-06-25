Sydenham family devastated after child’s mysterious death

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Kungawo Mehlo's distraught aunt, Siphokazi Sokupe, and grandmother Valencia Mehlo, speak after the incident

What began as an ordinary afternoon of childhood play ended in heartbreak for a Gqeberha family after an 11-year-old girl died at her Sydenham home when she seemingly became entangled in a gown rope.

Kungawo Mehlo, a grade 6 Sydenham Primary School pupil, was found in her bedroom at her Pancras Street home by her teenage cousin.

Speaking to The Herald on Wednesday, Kungawo’s distraught family described her as a bubbly child with a love for chess.

Her grandmother, Valencia Mehlo, said the young girl was taken to Life Mercantile Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Kungawo Mehlo, 11, died in her Sydenham home on Monday (Werner Hills)

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident.

The tragedy occurred at about 4.55pm on Monday.

“According to an aunt living on the same property, the girl was found ... in her room,” Beetge said.

“She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“Further details of the case cannot be supplied at this time as it forms part of an active investigation.”

He said the matter was reported at the Mount Road police station and an inquest docket was opened for investigation.

No foul play is suspected.

The family, meanwhile, raised concerns about the speculative social media reports surrounding the child’s death, adding that it had been a freak accident that was inexplicable.

Earlier in the day, Kungawo had been happily playing with her five-year-old cousin.

When the reporter arrived at the house on Tuesday, the atmosphere was sombre.

Visitors had gathered in the living room to pray.

They initially referred all questions to the police.

On Wednesday, however, they opened up about their grief.

They said Kungawo would be remembered as an intelligent and kind child.

Her grandmother said she had raised her since birth.

“She was a playful child who liked experiencing things,” Mehlo said.

“She was just brilliant.”

According to her, Kungawo had been in a playful mood on the day of her shock death.

Mehlo said she had been watching TV in the living room while the cousins played outside.

Kungawo Mehlo’s distraught aunt, Siphokazi Sokupe, and grandmother Valencia Mehlo, speak after the family tragedy (Werner Hills)

“Kungawo came into the living room at some stage but then bolted outside again to play some more,” Mehlo said.

“After a while, they came in and went upstairs.

“Kungawo then went to the bedroom [which they shared].

“The younger one went to my main bedroom.”

Mehlo said she had later informed the children that she was popping out to the nearby spaza shop.

“I shouted that I was going to a shop and would return quickly.

“The shop is not far as it’s just around the corner.

“On my way back, the five-year-old came running to me, saying their older cousin was crying because there was blood gushing out of Kungawo’s mouth.”

Mehlo said she rushed to the house.

“As I was about to enter the front gate, I saw my neighbours outside.”

She said the teenage cousin, who had found Kungawo, was sitting at the gate, crying.

“I ran into the house and went upstairs.

“I found Kungawo lying on the floor with what looked like bubbles coming out of her mouth.”

She said the gown rope had already been removed.

Mehlo said it was still a mystery as to what had happened.

She said they frantically tried to call the police and an ambulance but eventually managed to get a private car to rush Kungawo to hospital.

The police later arrived to take a statement.

Mehlo has struggled to sleep since the incident.

“I keep thinking about her.

“All I can do is cry.

“I just went to the shop for a short time.”

Kungawo’s aunt, Siphokazi Sokupe, said the entire family was in shock.

“She had a bright future,” Sokupe said.

“It’s not been easy for us at all.

“But as a family we have to be strong.

“She was only 11.”

Sokupe also described Kungawo as a bubbly young girl and a bright pupil.

She said she’d had big dreams for the future.

“She was also very good at sport and liked playing chess.

“She was very smart.”

Sydenham Primary School also paid tribute.

In a post on Facebook, the school wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved learner, Kungawo Mehlo, on June 22 2026.

“Kungawo will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind heart and the joy she brought to those around her.

“She was a valued member of the Sydenham Primary School family and will be greatly missed by her classmates, teachers and all who knew her.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

“May her memory live on in our hearts forever.

“Forever remembered, forever missed, forever loved.”

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the devastating loss of such a young life had sent shockwaves through the Nelson Mandela Bay school community.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, classmates and all those affected by this tragic loss,” he said.

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