News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings continue on Thursday

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Hearings continue on Thursday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Video is courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

Zonke, Sjava and DJ Milo join Tamia’s SA tour

4

At least 30 deaths at DRC camp show Ebola could be spreading fast

5

LISTEN | Paul Mashatile backs fines for firms hiring undocumented workers

Related Articles