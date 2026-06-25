Zuko SA to bring sold-out tour to Gqeberha

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Afro-soul artist Zuko “Zuko SA” Kupiso is set to perform on Nelson Mandela International Day, July 18, in Gqeberha

After sold-out shows in Gauteng and KuGompo City, multi-award-winning Afro-soul artist Zuko SA said that bringing his He Who Sent Me Tour to Gqeberha on July 18 felt like a homecoming.

The show will be held at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.

Speaking in Gqeberha this week, the singer described the upcoming performance as especially meaningful, saying the city held a special place in his heart.

Dutywa-born Zuko Kupiso, 30, has been overwhelmed by support from the Gqeberha community.

He said his show was already 98% sold out and that he was considering adding a second performance on July 19.

The tour, hosted by Kupiso’s record label Line In Entertainment, was launched on May 8 in Johannesburg, where it quickly sold out.

It was the support from fans in the Eastern Cape, many of whom called for the tour to be brought home, that helped inspire its next stop.

The tour has received strong praise from organisers, according to Kupiso.

He said they had not previously seen this level of support for a show without any supporting acts in the lineup.

The Afro-soul artist, whose sound blends contemporary African influences with soulful, purpose-driven storytelling, delivers an immersive full-band performance.

He also revealed that he would release a new single on Friday, titled Estopini.

“Being a musician coming from Dutywa, it is a dream come true to write songs, record them, and have them received with warmth.

“Just that was a blessing, but to have people who support me, who wanted me to have a tour, when I received those comments from the fans, I thought it was important for me to prepare the tour.

“The tour kickstarted in Johannesburg.

“It was sold out. We brought it to KuGompo City. The first show was sold out, and we decided to have another there.”

Fans can expect a repertoire of his tracks, including songs from his debut album No One Is Safe, which achieved gold status, Best in Me (2021) and Umkhonto (Spear, 2024), which also went gold.

“The tour will be an experience where people will be touched and motivated.”

Kupiso said the inspiration behind his latest album stemmed from his belief that he was divinely sent to become a musician with a purpose — to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

On his single, he said: “I had the idea of celebrating love, but in a Gwijo [isiXhosa song or chant] way where everyone can sing along, because it feels like you know this song, but at the same time you do not.

“It will bring unity in ceremonies.

“It has already started. People are singing along in my shows.

“I was a naughty boy growing up, so this song comes from such stories.

“As shepherds when we were boys, we would flirt with the girls, but there was that one girl whom I accompanied to a bus stop.

“I played a guitar, singing to her, and that is what we shot in the music video.

“It never worked, and she was just laughing at me.

“I think right now when she sees the song coming out, she will remember that moment,” Kupiso said.

He plans to continue promoting his single, Estopini, throughout the year, building momentum toward the release of his new album in January 2027.

After his performance in Gqeberha, he said, he would take his show to Dutywa.

“I have to make my tour in Dutywa special. I will visit schools and orphanages.”

Tickets for the show in Gqeberha can be purchased online at Webtickets or at Pick n Pay for R350.

The show starts at 6pm.

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