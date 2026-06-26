National Arts Festival kicks off in Makhanda

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The Social Employment Fund characters are back at NAF this year with their colourful creations made from recycled plastic. Picture ALAN EASON

It’s officially that time of the year again: the National Arts Festival has kicked off in Makhanda for its 52nd run.

2,180 artists are expected to be part of the programme this year, with more than 200 shows on offer over the next 11 days.

And there’s a little something for everyone’s tastes: from theatre and dance to art, music, comedy, and even some experimental AI productions. But the festival that has dominated the Eastern Cape’s cultural calendar for decades isn’t impressive because of its numbers or size.

Each year, the world has required NAF to change a little more.

This festival has seen it all. From being forced to go fully online during Covid-19, finding new venues because of the loadshedding crisis in 2022 and 2023, and saying goodbye to the festive beer tent at Village Green due to a strict Eastern Cape alcohol ban on school property.

There’s so much about this magical space that isn’t the same as it used to be.

So, what makes the National Arts Festival truly impressive and exciting still?

It’s ability to adapt, to keep going, to keep bringing us art and inspiration in a world that makes it increasingly more impossible to do so.

NAF LOGO (SUPPLIED)

This year, the removal of the coveted Youth Jazz Festival is a sad loss to the programme, and skyrocketing fuel prices may affect ticket sales and spending trends.

But festival organisers continue to find ways to bring the magic. And while there are some less fortunate changes to the 2026 edition of the festival, some exciting additions are also in store.

One of them being a packed film programme!

“Film has returned to the Festival and we’re excited about the programme there. We have a selection of films from around the world, and only two of them have any release plan in South Africa,” shared NAF CEO Monica Newton.

“We’re excited to be bringing Sentimental Value, the 2026 Academy Award winner for Best International Feature from celebrated Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

“The film has seen incredible reviews and explores fractured family relationships when an estranged filmmaker father attempts to reconnect with his daughters through a deeply personal comeback film.

“We’ve also got an exciting new music venue at The Great Hall that will also have a bar and late-night DJ’s,” said Newton.

Another novelty at this year’s festival may just be the answer to your fuel dilemma… and could easily allow you to budget for a couple more show tickets should you wish to.

“Fuel prices are putting a bit of dampener on people’s spending money in general but we’ve partnered with Crab a Ride for the first time this year.

“It’s a clever but simple ride sharing app. People coming to the Festival can ‘sell’ a seat in their car. Or ‘buy’ one in someone else’s car which really brings the cost of coming to the festival down, especially if you’re only coming for the day.

“Check them out on www.crabaride.co.za.”

Newton said the programme this year was filled with a good balance of work from across South Africa that showcases a wide range and depth of talent and creativity that exists in the country.

She said while it’s impossible to pick favourites, there were a few highlights to keep an eye out for… and grab tickets for before they sell out!

“So far, booking has been steady and we’re really feeling the excitement building, but there is this trend of increasingly late bookings these days, so I’d suggest to try to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment, especially for some of the big music shows.”

“We don’t pick favourites, mostly because it’s just impossible! From the brand-new show that was pulled together on a shoestring budget to big international works, the experience is in the moment,” shared Newton.

“We’ve got some edgy pioneering work from the Standard Bank Young Artists, experiments with AI and technology in dance piece Autoplay, the fascinating Tik-Tok live show FAMEHUNGRY from the UK and the dark and complex ethical questions of Canadian piece, 21.

“There are shows that weave indigenous knowledge practices and the wisdom of ancient lands, moments of pause to stop and reflect, and the Very Big Comedy Show to help us laugh at ourselves.

The circus-style WOLF, created by Director Yaron Lifschitz and Australian performing arts company, Circa, is also highly anticipated to be a favourite. Expect a high-energy performance of acrobatic stunts and incredible physicality.

“Everyone has also been talking about our big music acts, two major South African female artists are coming home to their roots in the Eastern Cape: Msaki with the AltBlk Continua, a Pan-African ensemble, and Thandiswa Mazwai.

“Both weekends are also packed with incredible music including Standard Bank Young Artists Manana and Gabi Motuba, Nomfundo Moh and Nontokozo Mkhize, Concord Nkabinde, Soweto String Quartet, Betusile Mcinga, The Bala Family and more.

“I saw Andrew Buckland’s The Ugly Noo Noo at the Festival for the first time and I am really looking forward to seeing it again!

“I am so looking forward to the Cry of Winnie Mandela which did so well in Johannesburg and Cape Town this year and the award-winning A Childhood in Chalk presented by Rhodes University which I missed during its run at the festival last year.

“The Fringe is also pulsing with energy and we’re very pleased to see Spark in the Dark is back with their Spark Hub, a collection of 14 works from Cape Town artists,” shared Newton.

The Litfest and Art Talk platforms at NAF are also set to offer some insightful and mind-opening discussions, workshops, and more for anyone interested in learning something new.

The National Arts Festival runs until July 5 in Makhanda. For tickets, programme details, and more visit www.nationalartsfestival.co.za