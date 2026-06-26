NYDA, meant to help jobless youth, allegedly spends public funds to gag reporters

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ActionSA has requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate an urgent review of governance and oversight at the National Youth Development Agency. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/

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ActionSA has expressed “grave concern” regarding what appears to be a breakdown in leadership and governance of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and called for intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was after the appearance of the board of the NYDA, and the minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga, before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) earlier this week.

In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa, ActionSA MP Alan Beesley said the NYDA was entrusted with addressing the socioeconomic challenges facing South Africa’s youth, where unemployment among those aged 15–24 is among the highest in the world at about 60.9% and at 40.6% among those aged 25–34.

Beesley said during the Scopa engagement, committee members heard allegations relating to whistleblower complaints, apparent divisions within the board, questions regarding the authorisation of forensic investigations and concerns about adherence to basic governance procedures.

Beesley said his party was further troubled by reports that the NYDA is funding legal proceedings aimed at obtaining a protection order against journalists from Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. This was despite indications that the application was brought in the chair’s personal capacity and that board approval for such expenditure may not have been obtained.

“If true, this would raise serious questions about the use of public funds and the protection of media freedom and whistleblowers.”

Beesley said the country’s youth did not deserve an institution consumed by internal conflict, governance disputes and allegations of irregular conduct.

The party asked Ramaphosa to initiate an urgent review of governance and oversight at the NYDA and obtain a full report on the allegations raised during the Scopa proceedings.

The party also asked that the president determine whether any executive intervention was required to restore proper governance and accountability at the agency.

Ramaphosa was asked to ensure that whistleblowers and members of the media are protected from any form of intimidation arising from the exposure of matters in the public interest.

“The NYDA was established to advance the interests of South Africa’s youth, not to become embroiled in governance failures that undermine public confidence in the institution.

“Given the scale of the unemployment crisis facing young South Africans, decisive intervention is now required to ensure that the agency’s resources and leadership are directed toward its core mandate.”

TimesLIVE