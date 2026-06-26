Titi Luzipho takes jazz to global stages and classrooms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coming from a family of musicians in New Brighton, Titi Luzipho is sharing her love for jazz with the world. Picture: File Photo

Story audio is generated using AI

Coming from a family of musicians in New Brighton, Titi Luzipho’s musical journey continues to soar — carrying her from her local roots to international stages, including the World Jazz Festival in the Netherlands, and into academic spaces such as Utrecht University in Amsterdam, where she shared both her craft and insight.

Luzipho, a celebrated South African Afro-soul and jazz vocalist, is known for her powerful voice and emotive performances that have captivated audiences locally and abroad.

While there is appreciation for my work in SA, hearing people in another country call out my name and request songs they cannot wait to hear — that brought something back to life in me. — Titi Luzipho

Her recent tour to the Netherlands, which ran from June 12-17, was, she said, filled with overwhelming love and appreciation.

She is also a South African representative in the World Jazz Network, an international organisation dedicated to increasing global mobility for world jazz artists and organisations.

“The organisation seeks to propagate jazz in countries you would not typically associate with the genre. My tour actually started in India in April — a country deeply rooted in its own culture.

“You wouldn’t expect such a strong interest in jazz, but I cannot begin to describe how many tickets were sold in every city we visited. I performed in five cities, and almost all the shows were sold out,” she said.

“There is a deep appreciation for jazz, especially South African jazz, partly because of the role it has played in decolonisation and in advancing music as a whole.

“When I got the news early last year that I would be part of these tours, I understood that I was representing not only myself, but my family, my country, my culture, heritage and history. I had to fully understand the composers and the stories behind the songs I performed.”

Reflecting on her journey, Luzipho said she counted the gift of music twice when she reflected on her blessings.

She comes from a rich musical lineage. Her late mother, Vuyelwa Qwesha, was an acclaimed, multi-award-winning South African jazz vocalist and cultural icon, as well as a revered arts activist and lead vocalist of New Brighton’s 1970s jazz band, The Soul Jazzmen.

Qwesha’s father, CB Qwesha, was a renowned musical genius active in the early to mid-20th century and a classical choral composer best known for the iconic hymn “Ndisindise O Jehova” (“Save Me Oh Thou Jehova”).

Music, Luzipho said, has always been in her blood.

“In my view, my mother was one of the most important voices in this country. So when I think about music, I see it as a gift,” she said.

“I see it as a way of transporting peace, courage and love to the world. I have always wanted my music to reflect not only my own reality, but that of my people.

“Being able to stand on global stages and do exactly that — especially after my mother’s passing — is something I do not take lightly.”

On stage, Luzipho says she wears her heart on her sleeve.

After my mother’s passing, I lost a big part of myself. I didn’t see the point of making music anymore. It became more of a reminder of pain than joy. But being embraced on international stages made me fall in love with music all over again. — Titi Luzipho

While the experience can be daunting — as music has the power to both uplift and overwhelm her — one of the highlights of her tour was honouring South African jazz legends on an international stage.

“Most of the music I performed, especially with the New Jazz Orchestra — a highly celebrated orchestra in the Netherlands — was dedicated to South African legends, as our theme was ‘celebrating Africa in song’,” she explained.

“One of the songs I performed was one my mother sang when she was my age.

“I have performed with the orchestra three times, the last being two years ago. I even shared a voice note of her crying because I couldn’t believe how history and genetics aligned — she had also sung ‘When I Have Passed On’, famously performed by Miriam Makeba.

“Performing that song now, knowing what I know and that she is no longer here, was paralysing — but in a good way. When I hit those notes, it felt like I was invoking my mother’s presence, while also honouring the lived realities of my people. That song stood out for me, especially because I had just lost her.”

Qwesha died on November 29 2025. Her loss left Luzipho enveloped in deep grief, to the point where she fell out of love with many aspects of her life, including music.

There is a deep appreciation for jazz, especially South African jazz, partly because of the role it has played in decolonisation and in advancing music as a whole. — Titi Luzipho

However, performing abroad reignited her passion.

“There is something about stepping onto foreign soil,” she said.

“While there is appreciation for my work in SA, hearing people in another country call out my name and request songs they cannot wait to hear — that brought something back to life in me.

“After my mother’s passing, I lost a big part of myself. I didn’t see the point of making music anymore. It became more of a reminder of pain than joy. But being embraced on international stages made me fall in love with music all over again.”

“I realised that this is my calling and something I should never take lightly. I saw how my voice could heal — not just for me in moments of grief and loneliness, but for others too. There were people moved to tears after my performances, unable to speak. That was incredibly humbling.”

Luzipho revealed that many of the emotional experiences from her tour would influence her upcoming project.

She had been in studio recording an album in June 2025, but paused the process when her mother fell ill.

Now back in studio, she says her next project will reflect the profound personal changes she has undergone.

“It will be a body of work that captures everything I have experienced — it will be one to remember,” she said.

She added that she had initially envisioned titling the album “Love & Freedom”, but still needed to make a final decision.

An avid documenter of South African musical history, Luzipho — also a lecturer at North-West University — recently had the opportunity to lecture music students at Utrecht University in Amsterdam.

“Their professor contacted me because they were studying the impact of jazz on decolonisation in SA and in the post-apartheid era. They wanted my perspective as a young jazz artist on what is currently happening globally through music,” she said.

“They asked difficult questions — whether our generation is doing enough, and whether we are making the same impact as legends like Hugh Masekela and Makeba.”

“My answer is ‘yes, we are doing enough’. If you listen to artists like Thandiswa Mazwai and Mduduzi Makhathini, you will hear it.

“In fact, it is the unique New Brighton storytelling style of jazz that has allowed me to reach international stages. We have always told our Gqeberha stories through jazz — you can hear it in artists like Dumza Maswana as well.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald