Union for Nigerians in SA call for dialogue ahead of planned march

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Police officials are briefed in Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of the planned March and March Movement protests.

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A union advocating for the interests of Nigerian nationals in South Africa has called for dialogue amid planned June 30 protests across the country.

This comes as authorities in the Eastern Cape indicated on Thursday that security measures had been put in place in Nelson Mandela Bay as part of efforts to prevent unrest.

Nigerian Union of SA (NUSA) describes itself as a resource hub offering comprehensive information and consultation services to address the needs, concerns and interest of Nigerian nationals in South Africa.

NUSA publicity secretary Akindele Olunloyo said they were deeply concerned about the planned march, which risked inciting xenophobic violence.

“History has shown that such mobilisations can lead to attacks, loss of life, and destruction of property. We call for dialogue, evidence-based policy solutions, and respect for human rights and dignity,” Olunloyo said.

He said the narrative that undocumented migrants were “taking jobs” oversimplified complex economic realities.

“Research consistently shows that migrants often fill labour gaps in sectors with shortages, and frequently create employment through entrepreneurship. The root causes of unemployment — including structural economic challenges, skills mismatches, and insufficient job creation — require systemic solutions rather than scapegoating vulnerable populations,” he said.

Many foreign nationals, Olunloyo said, operated spaza shops in underserved areas where formal retail has been absent.

Rather than for them to be seen as placing pressure on public resources, he said, foreign nationals often provided essential services to communities.

“The solution lies in creating an enabling environment for all entrepreneurs — local and foreign — through access to finance, business training, and fair regulation, not through exclusion or xenophobic targeting.”

Reacting to claims that foreign nationals establish families in SA to access resources, Olunloyo said this was a deeply troubling rhetoric that dehumanised migrants and misrepresented migration realities.

“All people have fundamental rights to family life. SA’s Constitution protects basic rights regardless of nationality. The challenge is ensuring adequate resource allocation and service delivery for all residents, which is a governance issue, not a migration issue,” Olunloyo said.

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