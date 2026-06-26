WATCH LIVE | Migration committee briefs media

Parliament’s migration committee is on Friday briefing the media to outline the government’s plan on managing migration.
The country is nervously anticipating countrywide anti-immigration protests on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Parliament’s migration committee is on Friday briefing the media to outline the government’s plan on managing migration.
The country is nervously anticipating countrywide anti-immigration protests on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.