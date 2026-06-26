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WATCH LIVE | Migration committee briefs media

SA on tenterhooks ahead of anti-immigration protests on Tuesday

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Parliament’s migration committee is on Friday briefing the media to outline the government’s plan on managing migration.

The country is nervously anticipating countrywide anti-immigration protests on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

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