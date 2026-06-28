Crowd goes wild at Kirkwood Wildsfees

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Barrel Racing South Africa member Kiara Mansfield enthrals spectators as she puts Blue Sky Dreamer through its paces in an entertaining display of fast riding. Picture:

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The 23rd SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees drew thousands of visitors to the Sundays River Valley at the weekend, cementing its reputation as one of the Eastern Cape’s biggest family festivals while placing a renewed spotlight on wildlife conservation and environmental awareness.

Over three days, festivalgoers flocked to the event to enjoy live entertainment, more than 300 stalls, agricultural exhibitions, amusement rides and a range of family-friendly activities.

The festival grounds buzzed with activity as visitors browsed everything from handcrafted products and local delicacies to displays of tractors, forklifts and other farming equipment, reflecting the area’s rich agricultural heritage.

Local group Early B performs at the festival. Picture: (Eugene Coetzee)

Festival director Jenni Honsbein said while music had become a major attraction at the event over the years, the organisers had also sought to strengthen the conservation and tourism focus of the Wildsfees.

“I think in the last two years we have managed to revive one of our key pillars, which was based on conservation and tourism.

“With the changing trends in visitors and festivals generally, one tended to go towards the music being the highlight — but we had to stay true to our origin.

“So we have 100% upped our game with conservation and tourism. Anyone who visited that tent saw the attraction there, especially for younger people and children.

“So parents are thronging for the kids to experience firsthand information and conservation,” Honsbein said.

One of the standout attractions was the expanded Walk on the Wildside exhibition, where conservation organisations showcased their work through interactive displays, educational talks and hands-on activities designed to inspire visitors of all ages.

Plettenberg bay metal artist Miltin Chakanyuka at the festival. Picture: (Eugene Coetzee)

Interactive stalls kept visitors entertained with fun guessing games and guaranteed prizes, challenging them to estimate how many oranges could fit into the back of a 4x4, or how many balloons could be squeezed into an SUV.

At the market, Jaco Snyman of Santa Bras Cigars reeled the visitors in to his stall as he demonstrated the art of cigar-making.

As he rolled the cigars, he shared information on the background of the different blends and the craftsmanship behind each product.

The music line-up was a crowd-pleasing experience, with many guests securing their seats hours before the main show.

Jean-Luc Handel, popularly known as Loufi, was one of the headline acts, delivering an incredible performance, while celebrating his return home.

“Performing in your hometown is like performing to family because it feels like everyone knows you.

“They know your story, they follow every journey, every move you make, every song you drop,” the Gqeberha-born entertainer said.

“Coming home and actually feeling appreciated to the maximum by your own people, your own city, is a humbling feeling.

“It reminds you, as an artist and as a person, that it doesn’t matter where you perform in the world, your hometown will always have your back.

“It was a crazy, great experience.

“To the Wildsfees organisers, thank you for bringing us back.

“It’s our second time, and it was amazing to be back with my own band on stage and just feel the atmosphere of the people.”

The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said the publication was proud to be a media partner of the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees, which had firmly established itself as one of the Eastern Cape’s standout annual events.

“It was a celebration that brought together the best of the Sundays River Valley, from its agricultural roots and local talent to its lively entertainment and strong sense of community.

“For us, this partnership is about more than visibility; it’s about supporting an event that truly reflects the spirit of the region and the people who call it home.

“It was an incredible weekend experience filled with lively community camaraderie, and we’d like to thank the organisers for giving The Herald community a chance to experience it all,” Ulay-Walters said.

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