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E-commerce sites pull baby car seats

Takealot, Bob Shop remove products amid questions over safety compliance and illegal imports

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Eugene Goddard

1st for Women urges new moms to provide car seats for their children; it's the law.
Baby car seats were withdrawn from Takealot's website this week. (SUPPLIED)

E-commerce platforms Takealot and Bob Shop this week removed four brands of baby car seats from their websites following questions by the Sunday Times about their safety compliance.

The enquiries followed concerns by Wheel Well, an NGO for infant and toddler road safety, that the items had been illegally imported and were in violation of South Africa’s safety regulations.

Wheel Well’s Peggie Mars said complaints about the specific seats date back at least two years, when she first reported the products to the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

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