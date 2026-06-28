E-commerce sites pull baby car seats

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E-commerce platforms Takealot and Bob Shop this week removed four brands of baby car seats from their websites following questions by the Sunday Times about their safety compliance.

The enquiries followed concerns by Wheel Well, an NGO for infant and toddler road safety, that the items had been illegally imported and were in violation of South Africa’s safety regulations.

Wheel Well’s Peggie Mars said complaints about the specific seats date back at least two years, when she first reported the products to the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).