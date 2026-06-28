Kleinskool receives boost before new library opening

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Bidvest Mobility sponsored a laptop and printers for the new library at Kleinskool Community Primary School. Pictured from left: Jon-Michael Johnstone from Bidvest Mobility, pupils Amyoli Kamin, 12, Lesley Booysen, 13, and school principal Sean Abrahams. Picture:

Kleinskool Community Primary School in Gqeberha has received a boost to its educational resources with a donation of essential equipment as they gear up to launch their new library.

Bidvest Mobility donated a laptop computer and two printers to the school, a contribution that principal Sean Abrahams described as timely as the institution prepares to launch a new library.

Abrahams said the school governing body had decided to establish a library to address ongoing reading challenges among pupils.

“We all know that reading is a problem among learners. There is no such facility in the area, so this will not only serve the school but also the broader community,” he said.

The library will operate from a converted container and will be open to the public.

Abrahams said the newly donated equipment would play a vital role in supporting pupils and community members.

“These printers and a laptop will go a long way in servicing our children and the community. Assignments can be printed and photocopies made, and at a very low fee we will also offer CV and printing services to the public.”

Jon-Michael Johnstone of Bidvest Mobility said the company had initially planned to assist the school with a vegetable garden but shifted focus after learning of a more pressing need.

“We are glad to contribute to the school. After speaking to teacher Jurie van Gent, we understood that equipment for the library was needed, and we felt this would make a meaningful impact,” he said.

Van Gent said pupils were delighted with the donation and highlighted their resilience despite challenging circumstances.

“The learners come from difficult backgrounds, but they persevere. There is a perception that this is a gangster area, but there is no violence near the school and it is a safe environment,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude, Abrahams said the donation marked a significant milestone for the school.

“This is a big stepping stone for the success of the library. For many parents, buying books is not a priority due to financial constraints. Access to books will open new doors and opportunities for our learners and improve their academic performance.”

Abrahams also praised the discipline of the pupils, noting that the school was frequently commended for pupils’ behaviour during outings.

“We don’t have major discipline issues. Our learners are well-behaved, and we are very proud of them.”

He appealed to the wider community to support the initiative by donating books and magazines.

Van Gent added that the library project could also create opportunities for unemployed youth in the area.

“We plan to involve young people from the community to assist at the library.”

Abrahams said the establishment of the library was expected to play a key role in addressing literacy challenges at the school.

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