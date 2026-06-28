News

Parliament staff told to work remotely before planned protests

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

The study concluded that about two-thirds of employees want to work from home at least one day per week, with commuting time being the biggest factor influencing a preference to work remotely.
Safety concerns prompt parliament to adopt a remote work arrangement. Stock image: (123RF/petrovichvadim/ File photo)

Parliament has directed its staff to work remotely on Tuesday as a precautionary measure before planned protest marches.

In a notice issued on Friday, parliament said the decision was taken after considering the planned protests.

“As a precautionary measure, and with due regard to the safety and wellbeing of all employees, it has been decided that all staff, where operationally feasible, will work remotely on Tuesday.”

Employees are expected to remain available during normal working hours, continue with their assigned responsibilities and ensure service delivery is maintained through appropriate virtual platforms and communication channels.

Parliament said the security services division would operate under separate arrangements because of the essential nature of its services.

“The divisional manager: parliamentary protection services (PPS) will communicate the specific work arrangements directly to all PPS personnel,” the notice said.

Human capital executive Duke Mgaga said management appreciated employees’ co-operation in ensuring business continuity while prioritising staff safety.

Parliament said any further developments regarding the working arrangements would be communicated to employees.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

NYDA, meant to help jobless youth, allegedly spends public funds to gag reporters

4

A love for family and SA splashed on paper

5

GARDEN ROUTE | Create your own bottle of gin, with help from masters

Related Articles