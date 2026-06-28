Parliament staff told to work remotely before planned protests

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Parliament has directed its staff to work remotely on Tuesday as a precautionary measure before planned protest marches.

In a notice issued on Friday, parliament said the decision was taken after considering the planned protests.

“As a precautionary measure, and with due regard to the safety and wellbeing of all employees, it has been decided that all staff, where operationally feasible, will work remotely on Tuesday.”

Employees are expected to remain available during normal working hours, continue with their assigned responsibilities and ensure service delivery is maintained through appropriate virtual platforms and communication channels.

Parliament said the security services division would operate under separate arrangements because of the essential nature of its services.

“The divisional manager: parliamentary protection services (PPS) will communicate the specific work arrangements directly to all PPS personnel,” the notice said.

Human capital executive Duke Mgaga said management appreciated employees’ co-operation in ensuring business continuity while prioritising staff safety.

Parliament said any further developments regarding the working arrangements would be communicated to employees.

TimesLIVE