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Scores of public hospitals are run without permanent CEOs

Financial constraints cited as key factor, despite billions poured into health care

Modiegi Mashamaite

Modiegi Mashamaite

Journalist

DA MPL Jack Bloom. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

More than 50 public hospitals across South Africa are operating without permanent CEOs, with provinces citing budget cuts and austerity measures as key reasons for delays in filling the critical vacancies.

In Gauteng, more than a third of public hospitals do not have a permanent CEO, with one operating without a chief officer for five years.

This was revealed by Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko in a written reply to a question from DA MPL Jack Bloom in the provincial legislature.

She said 13 of the province’s 37 public hospitals are currently led by acting CEOs.

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