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WATCH | June 30: ‘We’ll be ready this time’

Huge security operation launched as authorities insist they won’t allow repeat of July 2021 riots

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Yasantha Naidoo

Yasantha Naidoo

Durban bureau chief

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Story audio is generated using AI

South Africa is leaving nothing to chance in the countdown to the June 30 “deadline” set by campaign organisers for illegal immigrants to leave the country, vowing that the riots that rocked the country in July 2021 will not be repeated.

In a wide joint effort to avoid violence ahead of dozens of anti-immigrant marches due to take place on Tuesday, nearly 10,000 volunteers have been mobilised to closely monitor their communities, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, the epicentre of the protest action.

Police are relying on thousands of ears and eyes on the ground as part of their operational strategy. They have enlisted “ambassadors of safety” — including private security companies, businesses, religious and cultural leaders, as well as unions — to shore up a united effort to ensure the country remains stable, peaceful and safe in the coming week.

Read more here.

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