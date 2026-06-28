WATCH | June 30: ‘We’ll be ready this time’

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South Africa is leaving nothing to chance in the countdown to the June 30 “deadline” set by campaign organisers for illegal immigrants to leave the country, vowing that the riots that rocked the country in July 2021 will not be repeated.

In a wide joint effort to avoid violence ahead of dozens of anti-immigrant marches due to take place on Tuesday, nearly 10,000 volunteers have been mobilised to closely monitor their communities, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, the epicentre of the protest action.

Police are relying on thousands of ears and eyes on the ground as part of their operational strategy. They have enlisted “ambassadors of safety” — including private security companies, businesses, religious and cultural leaders, as well as unions — to shore up a united effort to ensure the country remains stable, peaceful and safe in the coming week.

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