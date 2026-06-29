Girl’s death reignites calls for vigilance with the online world

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Distraught parents Zenande and Sicelo Zalabe are still grappling to come to terms with their daughter's tragic death

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A family in Zwide is grappling with an unimaginable loss after a 12-year-old girl was found dead in her bedroom in the early hours of Sunday — a tragedy that has renewed urgent conversations about children’s safety on digital platforms.

While the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, the incident has raised fresh concern among parents, teachers and experts about the potential dangers young people may encounter engaging in online activities.

When 52-year-old Zenande Zalabe, a mother of two, woke up in the early hours of Sunday to go to the bathroom, she noticed her daughter Siyamthanda’s bedroom light was on.

“I was half asleep but thought to myself, what is she still doing awake?”

The grieving mother said when she opened the door, she heard what she described as a creepy sound coming from her daughter’s cellphone.

At first, she said it looked like Siyamthanda was standing at her bedroom window, looking at her phone.

On closer inspection of the phone, the mother said, she saw a cartoon character resembling a man clapping his hands.

He then repeated the words: “The task is complete.”

“I asked my daughter why she was not sleeping but she did not answer me.

“When I got closer, I saw that there was a belt tied to the curtain rail and around her neck.”

An emotional Zalabe, speaking from their home on Monday, then broke down, prompting her husband, Sicelo, 54, to finish the story.

“I was sleeping when I heard my wife scream,” Sicelo said.

“I quickly ran to her to see what was wrong.”

Sicelo said he immediately removed the belt from his daughter’s neck and put her down on the bed.

“I tried to give her CPR but she was unresponsive.

“I felt her feet and they were cold.

“That’s when I said we needed to call the ambulance and the police.”

Siyamthanda Zalabe, 12, tragically died in her Zwide home on Sunday morning (Supplied)

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation.

“At about 1.25am, police were called to a house in Ngona Street, Zwide, where they found the 12-year-old child lying on a bed,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“She had allegedly been found hanging from a curtain rail in her bedroom.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the ongoing police investigation.”

Zalabe said she had spoken to her daughter on Thursday night about a certain app and had warned her of the dangers of playing dangerous games online.

“I fear that made her curious,” she said.

Zalabe described Siyamthanda, a grade 7 pupil, as a bright girl.

On Friday, she received her report card and had achieved an A-average for all seven of her subjects.

Siyamthanda was also head girl of Mzimhlophe Primary School in Zwide and had already been accepted to Lawson Brown for high school in 2027.

Sicelo said that on Saturday, a day before her death, Siyamthanda had started a small business to occupy herself during the school holidays and to earn some money.

“She bought beads and told her group of friends at school that she would make jewellery with their names on it to sell.

“On Saturday, she showed her mother a poster she had designed for her new little business.”

Her father said Saturday had been a happy day.

They had invited friends over and Siyamthanda had played with the children until about 9pm when they left.

She then went to bed.

Janse van Rensburg said at this stage of the investigation they were unable to confirm if the girl’s death was linked to an online game.

“Investigators are exploring all possible circumstances,” she said.

“The SA Police Service encourages parents and guardians to take an active interest in their children’s online activities.

“Parents are urged to be aware of what their children are accessing on social media and other online platforms, to maintain open communication about internet safety and to be alert to any behavioural changes or exposure to potentially harmful online content.”

When a Herald team arrived at the house on Monday, detectives were already present, going through Siyamthanda’s phone.

Based on what the family had described, The Digital Law Company director Emma Sadleir said Siyamthanda may have been exposed to a dangerous series of “challenge” videos on YouTube Kids.

She cautioned parents against allowing their children to use the platform.

“YouTube is user-generated content.

“There is no moderation.

“They will take it [certain content] down if you report it but it is published first and moderated after.”

Sadleir recommended longer format pre-moderated content through platforms such as Netflix.

“YouTube will never be allowed in my house and if my children have to watch something on YouTube, I will literally sit next to them holding their hand.

“The most important thing for parents is to know what their kids are up to on their phones and to make sure there are restrictions in place.”

She said ideally, children should not have cellphones while in primary school.

Sadleir said children were already bullying each other on WhatsApp from as early as grade 1.

“They can’t even write, spell or type properly but they send these hectic voice notes to each other.

“It’s almost become a status thing.

“Some kids are getting phones so young and parents have no idea what they are getting up to online.

“They are going to be exposed to harmful content because it’s everywhere.”

Sadleir said the second most important thing for parents was not to allow children to have devices with them in their bedrooms overnight.

“They do not need them when they go to bed and that’s when terrible things happen.”

Nelson Mandela University dean of health sciences and psychologist Prof Zukiswa Zingela said children’s brains were still developing.

As part of their learning and development process, they were naturally curious.

“They are also more vulnerable to influence than adults because their values, views and sense of discernment is still developing,” Zingela said.

“Harmful online material does not necessarily create vulnerability from nothing, but it can exploit it in unpredictable ways.

“The solution is informed, ongoing conversations between parents and children, combined with appropriate supervision of online activity with the necessary parental controls and age restrictions.

“Curiosity itself is powerful.

“Ironically, warning children about something without providing context can sometimes increase curiosity.

“That does not mean parents should avoid talking about online dangers but conversations should be calm, ongoing and age-appropriate.

“Parents should not panic — they should engage.

“Encourage open conversations, know which apps children use, supervise younger children’s online activity, use parental controls and create an environment where children can tell parents if they see something frightening or confusing.”

The Zalabe couple said while it was difficult to share their pain publicly, they felt it was important to raise awareness to help other parents avoid having to experience the same tragedy.

Just last week, a Sydenham family experienced a similar tragedy when their 11-year-old daughter died at home when she seemingly became entangled in a gown belt.

An inquest docket was opened and that matter is still under investigation.

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