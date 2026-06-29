LIVE UPDATES | Crowds gathering across the country for protests against illegal foreign nationals

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Marchers protest against undocumented migrants in Hillbrow as residents watch from apartment windows and balconies.

June 30 2026, 14:08

WATCH | March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says she is happy with the turnout of the anti-illegal immigration march.

WATCH | March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says she is happy with the turnout of the anti-illegal immigration march. pic.twitter.com/HuROoR7NW2 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 13:59

The anti-illegal immigration march, which has swelled in numbers with every block through Durban, has so far remained peaceful.

The protest is being led by March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, alongside Insizwa Nobunsiza leader Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba.

Hundreds of supporters, some dressed in traditional Zulu regalia, have joined the march.

The protesters first gathered in Berea before making their way down Pixley ka Seme Street. While some chanted “Mabahambe” (“They must go”), the loudest refrain echoing through the city streets was: “Zulu! Zulu! Zulu!”

June 30 2026, 13:40

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says ‘turnout as good as expected’

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma walked slowly and with support at the head of the 1,000-odd strong March and March demonstration down Dr Pixley Kaseme Street in Durban on Thursday.

Ngobese-Zuma, who appeared in discomfort, arrived late at the march which was billed to start at about 9am in Durban.

Hundreds of mainly men carried knobkerries and sticks as part of the abahambe march demanding that illegal foreigners leave South Africa.

WATCH | March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma joined demonstrators on Pixley kaSeme Street in Durban during today’s nationwide protests against undocumented foreigners. pic.twitter.com/dEwsX8t2B1 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

[ Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says ‘turnout as good as expectedOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 13:15

Quiet roads, empty seats: taxi drivers feel impact of march fears

As a peaceful anti-illegal immigration march proceeded in parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday, uncertainty about what the day might bring kept many commuters, workers and school pupils at home, leaving minibus taxi operators and scholar transport drivers with an unusually quiet morning.

Transport operators said fear of possible disruptions had affected their livelihoods before the march even began.

June 30 2026, 13.12pm

WATCH | ‘R600m to protect illegal migrants instead of securing borders’: ActionSA councillor

Tshepo Mposula, an ActionSA councillor in the City of Johannesburg, has thrown his support behind Tuesday’s anti-illegal immigration march in Soweto, saying the campaign will continue until the government addresses what he describes as a growing crisis.

Speaking ahead of the march to the Jabulani civic centre, where the United Business Confederation (UBC) was due to hand over a memorandum calling for stronger action against undocumented foreign nationals, Mposula said undocumented immigrants could not be properly monitored because they were not captured on government systems.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | ActionSA Joburg councillor, Tshepo Mposula, says the R600m government said it needed for security deployment for Tuesday’s march should be spent on strengthening the borders and tackling illegal immigration. For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/YLtNFoA4JM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

“We cannot detect them because they are not in our system. We don’t know who they are,” he said.

[ WATCH | ‘R600m to protect illegal migrants instead of securing borders’: ActionSA councillorOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 13:10

‘Residents don’t have authority to determine legal status’ — police

Garden Route and Western Cape residents were issued a stern warning not to take matters into their own hands as the nationwide March and March protests kicked off on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said community members did not have the authority to determine the legal status of any individual as that responsibility rested with government officials.

Potelwa urged members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media.

[ ‘Residents don’t have authority to determine legal status’ — policeOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 13:00

WATCH | What began as a quiet Tuesday morning in Soweto has escalated into a large-scale protest. Hundreds of community members have gathered at Thokoza Park, with the crowd spilling onto Kumalo Road and causing major traffic disruptions. Rea Vaya buses have stopped operating, taxi routes have been affected, and several roads have been blocked as protesters from across Soweto march towards the Jabulani Civic Centre.

WATCH | What began as a quiet Tuesday morning in Soweto has escalated into a large-scale protest. Hundreds of community members have gathered at Thokoza Park, with the crowd spilling onto Kumalo Road and causing major traffic disruptions. Rea Vaya buses have stopped operating,… pic.twitter.com/kYzEFs0CZ7 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 12:50

WATCH | The Cape Town March and March protest continues to gather momentum as members of the Labour and Civic Organisation (LACO) join the demonstration, swelling the number of protesters on the streets. pic.twitter.com/wO2VlVonbb — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 12:40

Archbishop Dr Lenkwe D Nkgadima present at the Joburg March on Tuesday to ensure that peace is maintained and no looting takes place.



Video Cred: Thandolwethu Radebe#Timeslive pic.twitter.com/FebhTlqkgh — Mmatumelo Lebjane ❤ (@Ma_Tuh_Mellow) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 12:39

WATCH | Chants echo through Johannesburg streets as anti-illegal immigration protests continue across the country.

WATCH | Chants echo through Johannesburg streets as anti-illegal immigration protests continue across the country. pic.twitter.com/xy3DG2yVRb — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 12:24

Giyani community members joined the march against illegal immigration

Fewer than 150 people participated in the March and March demonstrations in Giyani on Tuesday, where protesters called for stronger action against illegal immigration.

Among those taking part were local street hair vendors and small business owners.

Vusi Chauke, a Giyani small business owner, said for them the march is not for foreigners to leave but for the government to take issues raised seriously and ensure that there are no illegal immigrants and people that are operating their business are residents of the country.

“I would like the department of home affairs , immigration officers and police officers to work with us and ensure that all the shops and street vendors operating are registered, the fight is not for us only but for all the affected stakeholders”, adds Vusi

Jane Shivambi, said the growing number of illegal operators has affected their income and made it difficult to sustain their businesses.

“I have been a hairdresser for years here in Giyani and for years we have been complaining about the illegal immigrants taking up spaces and customers, we even went to Giyani municipality to complain but we were not taken seriously”, adds Jane

The march proceeded peacefully with police monitoring the situation.

Giyani CBD is now experiencing a peaceful March and March against the illegal migrants @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/79dBQrQsqh — natasha Valoyi (@NatashaValoyi) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 12.22pm

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | ActionSA Joburg councillor, Tshepo Mposula, says the R600m government said it needed for security deployment for Tuesday’s march should be spent on strengthening the borders and tackling illegal immigration. For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/YLtNFoA4JM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 12.08pm

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | The community of Diepsloot is at a local park and will head to Diepsloot Ext 7 where they will go door-to-door, showing police where they believe illegal immigrants are. For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/cGDXDrr2F6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 12:05

11:37 Demonstrators are currently marching near King Dinuzulu Park in Durban as the anti-illegal immigration protest continues through the city. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/8CorjUF3Dp — Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 11:48

WATCH | Marchers joined by Amabutho at Thokoza Park ahead of today’s planned anti-illegal immigration march. The group chants a provocative Zulu song previously heard at Beyers Naudé Park, with references to blood being spilled.

WATCH | Marchers joined by Amabutho at Thokoza Park ahead of today’s planned anti-illegal immigration march. The group chants a provocative Zulu song previously heard at Beyers Naudé Park, with references to blood being spilled. pic.twitter.com/5p7FMUCqHG — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 11:35

Government must deal with socio-economic problems, halt migrant scapegoating: IEJ

The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has called on the government to take urgent action against anti-migrant violence and hate speech, warning that political leaders and vigilante groups are exploiting the frustrations of struggling communities instead of addressing the country’s deep social and economic problems.

The IEJ said unemployment, poverty and poor public services were the result of years of economic and policy failures rather than migration.

[ Government must deal with socio-economic problems, halt migrant scapegoating: IEJOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 11:30

IN PICS | Mammoth clean-up at Durban drive-in while about 400 Malawians wait for buses

While thousands of undocumented Malawian nationals temporarily accommodated at the Durban drive-in site were successfully repatriated to their country or relocated to a temporary centre in Musina, Limpopo, about 400 were waiting for transport on Tuesday.

There was a big push by the eThekwini municipality to move the foreign nationals out of Durban as part of the relocation process to Musina, undertaken in collaboration with the department of home affairs and supporting non-profit organisations.

[ IN PICS | Mammoth clean-up at Durban drive-in while about 400 Malawians wait for busesOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 11:24

WATCH | More people have arrived to join the picketing outside the Western Cape Provincial Parliament. They are all calling for the illegal foreigners to leave together with their wives and children. pic.twitter.com/EZpvDSy2yY — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 11:20

WATCH | More gatherings taking place in Durban( Kingdinuzulu park) where thousands of March and March members have gathered.

WATCH | More gatherings taking place in Durban( Kingdinuzulu park) where thousands of March and March members have gathered. pic.twitter.com/wE4gYVR3OZ — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 11:10

WATCH | “Government, rebuke your people. Where we meet, people will perish. We are not afraid of blood,” marchers chanting at Beyers Naudé Park.

WATCH | “Government, rebuke your people. Where we meet, people will perish. We are not afraid of blood,” marchers chanting at Beyers Naudé Park. pic.twitter.com/eXorkA5iW5 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

WATCH | Crowds gather at Church Square Pretoria, ahead of the planned 'shutdown' in Sunnyside against illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/2itUVh5TMN — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 10:57

Police arrest 76 undocumented migrants in Gqeberha

A joint operation by the police and the army in Central, Gqeberha on Monday resulted in the arrests of 76 undocumented foreign nationals and three other suspects.

The arrests were made as part of the ongoing June 30 operational deployment.

While conducting patrol duties in Central, the soldiers noticed suspicious activity at a residence in Havelock Street and immediately alerted the police.

[ Police arrest 76 undocumented migrants in GqeberhaOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 10:55

WATCH | The situation in Giyani CBD, where momentum is picking up and with community members chanting songs in support of the planned anti-illegal immigrant march.

WATCH | The situation in Giyani CBD, where momentum is picking up and with community members chanting songs in support of the planned anti-illegal immigrant march. pic.twitter.com/mFGBrAwu2C — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 10:40

WATCH | March and March movement and the MK Party are expected to march together against illegal foreigners, with Ngizwe Mchunu of Amabutho also set to join.

WATCH | Momentum is building up in Beyers Naude. Supporters of the MK political party and Operation Dudula are here. Chanting “abahambe abahambayo sosala siyincenga” pic.twitter.com/AsCZSSXRoq — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

WATCH | March and March movement and the MK Party are expected to march together against illegal foreigners, with Ngizwe Mchunu of Amabutho also set to join. pic.twitter.com/Yao8iztGyT — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 10:30

More groups of people arriving at King Dinizulu Park in Durban for the anti-illegal immigration protests organised by March and March.

WATCH | Demonstrators are gathering at King Dinuzulu Park to march through the CBD (via Dr Pixley KaSeme Street) to the SAPS Point Police Station, demanding the removal of undocumented foreign nationals. pic.twitter.com/nmWiOrafRb — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

WATCH | More groups of people arriving at King Dinizulu Park in Durban for the anti-illegal immigration protests organised by March and March. pic.twitter.com/zLg1VXH9o9 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 10.26am

WATCH | June 30 deadline compels migrant fathers to abandon families

[ WATCH | June 30 deadline compels migrant fathers to abandon familiesOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 10.23am

June 30 2026, 10.19am

Diepsloot remains calm as anti-migrant march anxiety hangs in the air

People in Diepsloot, north of Joburg, are going about their normal daily lives — though anxiety and uncertainty still hang in the air as the June 30 anti-migrant marches sweep through parts of the country on Tuesday.

Anti-illegal immigration groups like March and March have gathered to hit the streets of Joburg, mainly with approved plans, in the CBD and Midrand.

[ Diepsloot remains calm as anti-migrant march anxiety hangs in the airOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 10.14am

WATCH | Calm prevails in Soweto amid calls for undocumented migrants to leave SA

A calm atmosphere prevailed across parts of Soweto on Tuesday morning despite calls by the March and March organisation for nationwide protests aimed at driving undocumented foreign nationals out of South Africa.

Commuters headed to work as usual, taxis operated along their normal routes and businesses opened their doors.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | Residents in Diepkloof, Soweto, are mobilising community members as they prepare to go door-to-door to shut down spaza shops they believe are operated by undocumented foreign nationals. For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/9Hqo9jQWz3 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

In Dhlamini, Pimville and parts of Diepkloof, there was no visible sign of protest action, with only a handful of Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) vehicles stationed outside shopping centres.

[ Calm prevails in Soweto amid calls for undocumented migrants to leave SAOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 10.13am

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | Residents in Diepkloof, Soweto, are mobilising community members as they prepare to go door-to-door to shut down spaza shops they believe are operated by undocumented foreign nationals. For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/9Hqo9jQWz3 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 10:10

WATCH | The City of Cape Town says it was approached by the Department of Home Affairs to assist with the transportation of undocumented migrants being repatriated to the Beitbridge border post. Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City has agreed to fund buses to transport the undocumented migrants as part of the repatriation process.

WATCH | The City of Cape Town says it was approached by the Department of Home Affairs to assist with the transportation of undocumented migrants being repatriated to the Beitbridge border post. Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City has agreed to fund buses to… pic.twitter.com/OQnXkySyoe — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 10:04

WATCH | Some shops in Durban Road, Korsten in Gqeberha owned by immigrants remain closed this morning.

Empty taxis and delivery vans are lined up along the road and there is little foot traffic.

June 30 2026, 09:46

WATCH | Moving away from the Gqeberha CBD, it is business as usual along Stanford Road in Korsten, one of the city’s main roads.

June 30 2026, 09:44

WATCH | A small group gathered at Church Square Pretoria singing ahead of the planned anti-illegal immigrant march.

WATCH | A small group gathered at Church Square Pretoria singing ahead of the planned anti-illegal immigrant march. pic.twitter.com/sIpduYgiZG — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

WATCH | A small group has gathered at Thokoza Park in Soweto ahead of today’s march to UBC in Jabulani. pic.twitter.com/hnIMmqj0aX — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

WATCH | The Johannesburg CBD is unusually quiet ahead of the planned anti-illegal immigrant march. At the corner of Kerk and Rissik streets, where informal traders would usually be selling goods, only empty storage boxes remain. Businesses, including Clicks and Hungry Lion, are… pic.twitter.com/rOOs0pMxb3 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 09:30

WATCH | Calm prevails in Soweto amid calls for undocumented migrants to leave SA

A calm atmosphere prevailed across parts of Soweto on Tuesday morning despite calls by the March and March organisation for nationwide protests aimed at driving undocumented foreign nationals out of South Africa.

Commuters headed to work as usual, taxis operated along their normal routes and businesses opened their doors.

[ WATCH | Calm prevails in Soweto amid calls for undocumented migrants to leave SAOpens in new window ]

JUNE 30 2026, 09:21

WATCH | Shops in Rink Street, Central in Gqeberha owned by immigrants are still closed this morning as March and March protests get under way around SA.

Several other streets in the suburb which are normally abuzz with traffic and pedestrians are quiet.

JUNE 30 2026, 09:20

WATCH | Things are quiet in the Johannesburg CBD this morning. All shops are closed in the area due to fears of potential violence and looting as anti-illegal immigrant groups like March and March will be taking the streets later this morning.

WATCH | Things are quiet in the Johannesburg CBD this morning. All shops are closed in the area due to fears of potential violence and looting as anti-illegal immigrant groups like March and March will be taking the streets later this morning. pic.twitter.com/a0rULJoaaN — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 09:13

Ramaphosa meets anti-illegal immigration leaders before protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the leaders of the anti-illegal immigration group Insizwa Nobunsiza on Monday, urging them to ensure planned protests remain peaceful.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed to Business Day that Ramaphosa met with Insizwa Nobunsiza leaders Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba.

[ Ramaphosa meets anti-illegal immigration leaders before protestsOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 09:12

WATCH | Police seen mobilising in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of deployment for the anti-illegal immigrant marches.

WATCH | Police seen mobilising in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of deployment for the anti-illegal immigrant marches. pic.twitter.com/rrQj7Ht4T6 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 09:10

Life is still normal in Soweto amid the March on March 30 June protests, with some spaza shops open and others closed. Taxis and shopping centers are operating as well.

Life is still normal in Soweto amid the March on March 30 June protests, with some spaza shops open and others closed. Taxis and shopping centers are operating as well.



Photos: Antonio Muchave pic.twitter.com/yDK7yiT7zH — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 09:03

Policeman’s abaHambe broadcast from cop van being probed

An investigation is under way into a policeman’s anti-foreigner utterances while in uniform and in an official vehicle.

The policeman was filmed broadcasting his views via a loudspeaker. His colleague was driving. He repeated the abaHambe phrase being used by campaigners against undocumented migrants and the June 30 “deadline” for “foreigners to go home”.

[ Policeman’s abaHambe broadcast from cop van being probedOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 09:00

WATCH | Rink Street and Parliament Street in Central, Gqeberha, are eerily quiet this morning as March and March protests get under way across SA.

June 30 2026, 08:45

WATCH | The streets of Hillbrow in Johannesburg are quiet with SA expecting the anti-illegal immigrant marches today.

WATCH | The streets of Hillbrow, Johannesburg, ahead of the June 30 anti-illegal immigration marches.



Click on the link for more regular updates: https://t.co/Oh37Yyy9Nx pic.twitter.com/YRVSQdZIJa — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

WATCH | The streets of Hillbrow in Johannesburg are quiet with SA expecting the anti-illegal immigrant marches today. pic.twitter.com/kAkjnHRI5a — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 30, 2026

June 30 2026, 08:10

Traffic subdued as Gauteng awaits anti-migrant marches

Gauteng police have shown premier Panyaza Lesufi the control room from which they will deploy resources as and when required to ensure Tuesday’s anti-foreigner protests remain peaceful.

Officials gathered at the Gauteng Operations Command Centre early on the day, where a state of readiness briefing was provided by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni.

Helicopters and drones are providing continuous monitoring and real-time footage to the command centre for coordinated response.

[ Traffic subdued as Gauteng awaits anti-migrant marchesOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 07:28

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a prayer for spiritual warfare on her social media hours before planned national mass demonstrations calling for illegal foreigners to leave South Africa.

“God of Mercy, to you we pray for our country,” she posted along with a prayer that received more than 1,000 comments within an hour.

[ Spiritual warfare prayer and warning against violence from Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma ahead of marchesOpens in new window ]

June 30 2026, 7:13

WATCH LIVE | 2026 June 30 Protests against undocumented immigration

June 30 2026, 6:58

Security patrols and police defuse incidents of foreigner intimidation, looting and burning tyres blockade

Police respond to a burning barricade of tyres along Krishna Road, in Durban (SUPPLIED)

The rooting out of foreigners at a Pietermaritzburg informal settlement, the looting of a spaza shop outside Chatsworth and a barricade of burning tyres near North Coast Road in Durban were among incidents which required police and security intervention on Monday night.

Click here to read the article.

June 30 2026 6:44

Democracy at risk: Vigilantism cannot take the place of the rule of law

SA is at a perilous juncture. The rule of law, one of the most important tenets of any constitutional democracy, is gradually eroding throughout the nation with vigilantism taking centre stage.

Vigilante organisations that have taken on powers that belong only to the state are increasingly shaping immigration enforcement rather than the courts, trained law enforcement personnel, or constitutional institutions.

[ Read the article hereOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 8.05pm

‘We’re sitting on zero bookings’ – Anti-migrant protests hit local businesses in the pocket

The economic impact of Tuesday’s planned March & March protest against undocumented foreign nationals is already being felt, with landlords losing rental income, businesses fearing for their livelihoods and tourism operators reporting mass booking cancellations.

Ahead of the protest, organised by the March & March movement, Sowetan visited Alexandra, Tembisa and Soweto to assess how anticipation surrounding the demonstration was affecting businesses and residents.

[ ‘We’re sitting on zero bookings’ – Anti-migrant protests hit local businesses in the pocketOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 15:47

IN PICS | More Malawian nationals go home ahead of June 30 deadline

Malawian nationals who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo ahead of planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for tomorrow. The relocation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities and humanitarian partners to facilitate the safe movement and eventual voluntary repatriation of the group to Malawi. Buses transported the nationals under security escort as concerns grew over their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. The operation is intended to ensure the well-being of those awaiting repatriation while reducing the risk of them being caught up in protest-related unrest. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawian nationals who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo ahead of planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for tomorrow. The relocation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities and humanitarian partners to facilitate the safe movement and eventual voluntary repatriation of the group to Malawi. Buses transported the nationals under security escort as concerns grew over their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. The operation is intended to ensure the well-being of those awaiting repatriation while reducing the risk of them being caught up in protest-related unrest. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawian nationals who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo ahead of planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for tomorrow. The relocation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities and humanitarian partners to facilitate the safe movement and eventual voluntary repatriation of the group to Malawi. Buses transported the nationals under security escort as concerns grew over their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. The operation is intended to ensure the well-being of those awaiting repatriation while reducing the risk of them being caught up in protest-related unrest. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawian nationals who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo ahead of planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for tomorrow. The relocation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities and humanitarian partners to facilitate the safe movement and eventual voluntary repatriation of the group to Malawi. Buses transported the nationals under security escort as concerns grew over their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. The operation is intended to ensure the well-being of those awaiting repatriation while reducing the risk of them being caught up in protest-related unrest. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawian nationals who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo ahead of planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for tomorrow. The relocation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities and humanitarian partners to facilitate the safe movement and eventual voluntary repatriation of the group to Malawi. Buses transported the nationals under security escort as concerns grew over their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. The operation is intended to ensure the well-being of those awaiting repatriation while reducing the risk of them being caught up in protest-related unrest. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (Sandile Ndlovu)

June 29 2026, 15:00

WATCH | Inside the Epping Home Affairs Centre, parents and children wait to be registered for voluntary repatriation. Those waiting say three buses carrying people returning to Zimbabwe left the centre earlier this morning, with more departures expected ahead of the June 30 deadline.

WATCH | Inside the Epping Home Affairs Centre, parents and children wait to be registered for voluntary repatriation. Those waiting say three buses carrying people returning to Zimbabwe left the centre earlier this morning, with more departures expected ahead of the June 30… pic.twitter.com/XCryqJhcgT — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

June 29 2026, 14:45

Flurry of bus departures from Durban drive-in to meet June 30 deadline

The eThekwini municipality says there has been a big push to move undocumented Malawian nationals out of the Durban drive-in site as ongoing repatriation efforts continue.

This follows the co-ordinated relocation process to Musina, Limpopo, undertaken in collaboration with the department of home affairs and supporting non-profit organisations.

The municipality said so far, about 7,000 people had been successfully transported to Limpopo, with 58 buses having departed on Sunday and 10 on Monday morning.

An additional 70 buses are scheduled to leave throughout the day as part of intensified efforts to conclude the operation.

[ Flurry of bus departures from Durban drive-in to meet June 30 deadlineOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 14:00

Reject incitement in favour of fixing our problems: Nelson Mandela Foundation

Public concerns should be addressed in ways that uphold constitutional values, human dignity and the rule of law, the Nelson Mandela Foundation says.

“We call on South Africans to show their patriotism and their love of freedom by respecting the rule of law and rejecting incitement to violence,” the foundation said before the planned June 30 marches against undocumented migrants.

[ Reject incitement in favour of fixing our problems: Nelson Mandela FoundationOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 13:58

Foreigners in Durban’s Point area searched by cops ahead of march

Police are out in full force conducting stop-and-search operations focusing on undocumented foreign nationals in the Point area in Durban on Monday.

Officers have closed off several streets in the city centre and Point precinct, while foreign nationals suspected of being in the country illegally are being verified by immigration officials from the department of home affairs.

[ Foreigners in Durban’s Point area searched by cops ahead of marchOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 13:52

What Arena Holdings’ political journalists told you about the growing anti-immigrant sentiment in SA

June 29 2026, 13:30

‘Nobody saw it coming’: eThekwini details challenges of running a migrant transit camp

The eThekwini municipality has revealed it was unprepared for the scale of the humanitarian operation at Durban’s Drive-In transit camp, where about 9,000 undocumented migrants have been processed and transported to Musina in part by the municipality for repatriation.

Executive director for operations management Lindokuhle Mkhize said the municipality had been forced to rapidly convert the commercial events venue into a temporary holding facility as thousands of undocumented migrants, most of them Malawians, gathered while awaiting transport home.

“I don’t think we were necessarily ready for what has happened. Nobody saw it coming,” Mkhize told journalists on Monday.

[ ‘Nobody saw it coming’: eThekwini details challenges of running a migrant transit campOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 13: 22

Cape Town repatriation centre overwhelmed as thousands seek return to Zimbabwe

About 2,000 Zimbabwean nationals gathered outside the home affairs repatriation centre in Epping, Cape Town, on Monday, hoping to secure a place on buses returning them home.

The March and March Movement is demanding that all undocumented foreigners leave South Africa by June 30.

Along Grenville Avenue, hundreds of men, women and children sat or lay on the pavement after spending a cold, rainy Sunday night outdoors. Blankets hung over walls and hedges to dry in the winter sun, while some people remained wrapped in them, trying to catch some sleep. There was a strong police presence in the area.

[ Cape Town repatriation centre overwhelmed as thousands seek return to Zimbabwe Opens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 13:19

KZN races to clear Durban Drive-In camp as June 30 anti-immigrant protests loom

The KwaZulu-Natal government is scrambling to clear thousands of undocumented Malawians from Durban’s Drive-In camp ahead of planned anti-immigrant marches expected to sweep across the province on Monday and Tuesday.

While provincial authorities had hoped to shut down the temporary camp by Monday morning, buses were still ferrying people out of the site by midday as officials raced against the clock.

[ KZN races to clear Durban Drive-In camp as June 30 anti-immigrant protests loomOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 13:13

WATCH | The countdown continues as Malawians wait at Durban’s Old Drive-In site ahead of the June 30 deadline.

WATCH | The countdown continues as Malawians wait at Durban’s Old Drive-In site ahead of the June 30 deadline. pic.twitter.com/ttf7Yregrk — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

June 29 2026, 12:44

Eastern Cape government urges peaceful, lawful anti-illegal immigration protest

The Eastern Cape government has called on residents taking part in Tuesday’s protest against illegal immigration to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly, saying all demonstrations must be conducted lawfully and with due regard for the rights and safety of others.

This comes as multidisciplinary teams work around the clock to monitor the demonstration.

[ Eastern Cape government urges peaceful, lawful anti-illegal immigration protestOpens in new window ]

JUNE 29 2026, 12:44

WATCH | Hundreds of Zimbabwean nationals are camped outside the Epping Home Affairs repatriation centre in Cape Town as they wait to be processed before the June 30 deadline.

WATCH | Hundreds of Zimbabwean nationals are camped outside the Epping Home Affairs repatriation centre in Cape Town as they wait to be processed before the June 30 deadline. pic.twitter.com/aYnSpOBgfU — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

June 29 2026, 12:38

WATCH | “Siya hamba thina” says some Malawians aboard a bus heading to Limpopo as repatriation efforts continue.

WATCH | "Siya hamba thina" says some Malawians aboard a bus heading to Limpopo as repatriation efforts continue. pic.twitter.com/sJGa7NoOzn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

June 29 2026, 12:28

WATCH LIVE | Santaco briefing before June 30 protests

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is briefing the media about its position regarding the planned June 30 protests and the continued operation of the taxi industry’s public transport services.

[ WATCH LIVE | Santaco briefing before June 30 protestsOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 12:00

WATCH | The situation at the old Durban drive as some foreign nationals prepare to leave the country ahead of the anti-illegal immigrant marches tomorrow.



Visit our website for more regular updates. pic.twitter.com/znU5RdcfY4 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

June 29 2026, 11:50

WATCH | Ayanda Zulu representing the community of Ward 64 explaining why they are marching to the Mont Claire Mall.

WATCH | Ayanda Zulu representing the community of Ward 64 explaining why they are marching to the Mont Claire Mall. pic.twitter.com/VTYr8hKfqu — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

June 29 2026, 11:35

WATCH | Residents in Soweto have gathered near the Jabulani Amphitheatre for the anti-illegal immigrant marches

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto on Monday ahead of planned demonstrations on Tuesday.

The march is being led by Nkosikhona Ndabandana, popularly known as ‘Phakel’ Umthakathi’ and Amabutho, who are expected to deliver a national memorandum that will be read in all nine provinces.

Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner for policing, Major General PF Kekana, said police had deployed enough officers to monitor the gathering.

“We have public order policing units on the ground, local station commanders are here, and members are managing the situation. For now, everything is fine. There is nothing we need to worry about,” said Kekana.

[ Hundreds gather in Soweto ahead of planned marchOpens in new window ]

WATCH | Residents in Soweto have gathered near the Jabulani Amphitheatre for the anti-illegal immigrant marches. pic.twitter.com/Boac0Cc5Fi — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

June 29 2026, 11:33

44 arrested in Buffalo City operation, police on high alert ahead of protests

Police stopped and searched more than 1,100 vehicles and arrested 44 people during a security operation across Buffalo City Metro on Sunday, as authorities stepped up preparations before Tuesday’s planned June 30 anti-illegal immigration protests.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the operation was part of its nationwide June 30 operational deployment, with officers deployed across the metro from 5.45am to 6pm to bolster security before the planned demonstrations.

[ 44 arrested in Buffalo City operation, police on high alert ahead of protests Opens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 11:15

The concerns are real and deserve to be heard: Ramaphosa on June 30 planned protest action

Ahead of the countrywide protest action planned against undocumented immigration, president Cyril Ramaphosa has maintained that the concerns raised are real and deserve to be heard.

The president has noted the challenges brought about illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services and criminal syndicates that exploit the country’s immigration system and the impact that these acts have had on communities.

[ The concerns are real and deserve to be heard: Ramaphosa on June 30 planned protestsOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 11:06

‘Vigilantism has no place here’: Ramaphosa calls for calm again with protests hours away

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm ahead of a wave of nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests planned for Tuesday, warning that while South Africans have every right to demonstrate, vigilantism, intimidation and violence will not be tolerated.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa acknowledged widespread public concern over undocumented immigration, border security and pressure on public services, but said these concerns must be addressed through constitutional processes rather than by people taking the law into their own hands.

[ ‘Vigilantism has no place here’: Ramaphosa calls for calm again with protests hours awayOpens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 10:55

WATCH | Heavy police presence outside Montclair Mall as the Montwood community marches against foreign nationals renting shops at the mall.

WATCH | Heavy police presence outside Montclair Mall as the Montwood community marches against foreign nationals renting shops at the mall. Click on the link to stay informed on new developments: https://t.co/Oh37Yyy9Nx pic.twitter.com/sHBw0RKRVJ — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 29, 2026

June 29 2026,7am

Ntuli warns political parties against exploiting June 30 march as KZN braces for anti-illegal migrant protests

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has warned political parties against exploiting Tuesday’s planned march against illegal immigration, saying history would judge leaders who seek to profit from public fears instead of protecting the province from violence.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Ntuli said KwaZulu-Natal was fully prepared for June 30, with police, metro police, municipal law enforcement, disaster management teams and the South African National Defence Force deployed to identified hotspots.

[ Ntuli warns political parties against exploiting June 30 march as KZN braces for anti-illegal migrant protests Opens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 6.30am

Ntuli says KZN government should not be blamed alone for illegal migrants crisis

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has defended his administration against criticism over the province’s illegal migration challenges, arguing the provincial government cannot be held solely responsible for a national immigration problem.

Addressing the media on Sunday before the June 30 marches against illegal immigration, Ntuli said the government had been working on the issue long before it became the focus of public protests and social media campaigns.

[ Ntuli says KZN government should not be blamed alone for illegal migrants crisis Opens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 6.15am

LISTEN | Police will protect protests, not stop them, says acting police minister

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has urged police officers to protect the constitutional right to protest and the rights of all people living in South Africa, warning law enforcement must not be drawn into political disputes ahead of Tuesday’s planned demonstrations against illegal immigration.

[ LISTEN | Police will protect protests, not stop them, says acting police minister Opens in new window ]

June 29 2026, 6am

A camp stripped of dignity: the lived experience of undocumented migrants in eThekwini

The smell of urine and faeces hangs heavily over the Drive-In immigration camp in Durban. Makeshift bathing stalls offer no privacy. Teenage girls are propositioned by strangers. Thousands sleep shoulder-to-shoulder on the cold ground.

For many undocumented migrants waiting to be repatriated before Tuesday’s June 30 deadline, this has become home.

Mary Khaluse, a Mozambique-born mother of three, sits on a thin blanket with her two teenage daughters beside her. Around them are an estimated 7,000 undocumented migrants, most of them Malawian, waiting to be processed.

[ A camp stripped of dignity: the lived experience of undocumented migrants in EthekwiniOpens in new window ]

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