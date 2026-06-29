Personal Efficiency Course offers strategies for workplace success

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The Personal Efficiency Course is hosted daily at the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape in Gqeberha.

“A workman is not just a workman. A labourer is not just a labourer. An office worker is not just an office worker. They are living, breathing, important pillars on which the entire structure of our civilisation is erected. They are not cogs in a mighty machine. They are the machine itself.”

These are the words of Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard. In his book The Problems of Work, he describes life as being composed of seven-tenths work, one-tenth family life, one-tenth political involvement, and one-tenth relaxation.

At 70%, this places work as the largest component of daily life and a central focus of personal development.

However, many employees and employers experience what’s commonly referred to as “burnout” at the end of a working day, or even during working hours.

The Church of Scientology Eastern Cape has served a growing congregation in Gqeberha since 1962. (Church of Scientology Eastern Cape)

It’s within this context that the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape presents its Personal Efficiency Course, which examines the underlying causes of this phenomenon, and offers Scientology principles that can be applied to manage it.

The course also addresses the workplace priorities identified in a church survey conducted across the province, among people in various income brackets.

According to the results, the majority of respondents said their priority was to “increase their abilities to succeed” in the workplace, while the second most common response was “to better understand the people I work with”.

Getting along with coworkers is not always easy. Many people shy away from taking the initiative to fix problems that go beyond their immediate tasks, even when doing so could help the business in the long run. At the same time, raising issues that others in a group do not agree with can lead to serious conflict.

Drawing on The Problems of Work, the course suggests solutions to address these challenges.

Being able to see another person’s point of view and being able to shift it to align with the purposes of the workplace is a skill that is said to be rare — and one that you can learn in this seminar, says Sabelo Bless, director of Public Affairs and Social Reform for the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape.

These learnings can also be applied to other life situations, he says.

Topics covered in the course include:

What does success depend on?

What is confusion and how do you conquer it?

The Anatomy of Control — learning the difference between “good” and “bad” control.

Affinity, Reality and Communication — creating, understanding and improving human relationships hinges on these three things.

The Eight Dynamics — how life can be better understood by compartmenting it into eight main divisions.

Exhaustion — and how to defeat it.

The one who succeeds.

The Personal Efficiency Course is hosted daily at 1.30pm at the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape in Gqeberha’s Market Square. For more information about the topics covered, visit the church’s website.

This article was sponsored by the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape.