‘Vigilantism has no place here’: Ramaphosa calls for calm again with protests hours away

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm ahead of a wave of nationwide protests against illegal immigration planned for Tuesday, warning that while South Africans have every right to demonstrate, vigilantism, intimidation and violence will not be tolerated.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa acknowledged widespread public concern over undocumented immigration, border security and pressure on public services, but said these concerns must be addressed through constitutional processes rather than by people taking the law into their own hands.

“Freedom comes with responsibility,” he said, adding that “the right to protest and freedom of expression do not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence”.

His intervention comes as security intelligence indicates that dozens of marches and demonstrations are planned across the country on Monday and Tuesday, many centred on demands for stronger action against illegal immigration.

A Bidvest Protea Coin threat intelligence services briefing identified co-ordinated protests in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Soweto, Randburg, Durban, uMnambithi (Ladysmith), Modimolle, Musina, Giyani, Tzaneen, Kimberley, Bloemfontein, Vosloorus, Hartbeespoort and other centres. Most have been classified as non-violent, although several have been assigned high severity ratings because of their potential effects.

The report identifies multiple protests organised by the March and March movement, while other demonstrations involve local community organisations, civic groups and residents demanding tougher immigration enforcement. Planned destinations include department of home affairs offices, police stations, municipal offices and other government facilities.

Constitution Hill a hotspot

Among the largest planned actions are marches from Constitution Hill to Beyers Naudé Square and the Gauteng provincial home affairs office in Braamfontein; a march from Church Square to Sunnyside police station in Pretoria; demonstrations in Durban and Tzaneen; and several community shutdowns targeting foreign-owned businesses in parts of the Free State, Northern Cape and Gauteng.

Without referring directly to any organisation, Ramaphosa warned that enforcing immigration laws remained the responsibility of the state.

“The painful history of the pass laws reminds us why the authority to demand identification and enforce immigration laws belongs to government law-enforcement officers acting within the constitution — not to private individuals,” he wrote.

“Whatever the motivation, taking the law into one’s own hands is vigilantism and has no place in our constitutional democracy.”

The president said the government accepts that South Africa’s immigration system requires significant reform and is already strengthening border management, increasing enforcement against undocumented immigration, improving the asylum and visa systems, and tackling corruption that has undermined immigration controls.

He also said the government had consulted traditional leaders, business, labour, religious organisations and civil society over recent weeks in an effort to build support for its migration reforms.

Ramaphosa stressed that criminal acts committed during the protests would be dealt with decisively.

“Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable and the law will take its course,” he said.

He also cautioned against targeting foreign nationals living legally in South Africa, noting that many work, study, raise families and contribute to the country’s economy and remain entitled to the full protection of the constitution. The president welcomed assurances from some protest organisers that demonstrations would remain peaceful, saying they would be held to those commitments.

The co-ordinated demonstrations come just weeks after the cabinet approved the government’s Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management, which aims to tighten border controls, strengthen immigration enforcement and reform South Africa’s migration system.

Law enforcement agencies have been placed on alert ahead of the protests, with Ramaphosa urging South Africans to protect both the country’s security and its constitutional values.

“Let us work together to keep communities, businesses and individuals safe, all the while protecting people’s right to protest,” he said.

Business Day