BREAKING | Ramaphosa issues formal removal letters to DA ministers as GNU reshuffle looms

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally notified Democratic Alliance (DA) members of the executive of his intention to remove them from their positions, signalling imminent changes to the party’s representation in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa sent the letters on Tuesday to DA ministers and deputy ministers ahead of a coordinated reshuffle linked to internal changes within the party’s cabinet deployment.

Insiders said Ramaphosa is likely to reshuffle his cabinet in the next 48 hours.

The move follows DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis informing the president that the party intended to reshuffle its executive representatives, a process aimed at “strengthening the DA’s contribution” to the GNU and ensuring its strongest team is deployed to government.

According to sources close to the process, incoming DA appointees are expected to be sworn in on Wednesday in Pretoria, marking a swift turnover in several key portfolios.

Among those reportedly headed to parliament to be sworn in are Jack Bloom, David Maynier and Yusuf Cassim.

Earlier this month, Hill-Lewis announced a wide-ranging internal reshuffle that saw significant changes to the DA’s representation in Cabinet, including the reassignment of former party leader John Steenhuisen.

Under the changes:

Willie Aucamp replaces Steenhuisen as minister of agriculture, with a mandate to address ongoing legal issues related to the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine rollout.

Steenhuisen moves to deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, with a focus on agricultural market access and industrial growth.

David Maynier is elevated to minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

Alexandra Abrahams becomes deputy minister of electricity and energy.

Yusuf Cassim is appointed deputy minister of higher education and training.

Jack Bloom is brought in as deputy minister of water and sanitation.

Former deputy minister of electricity and energy Samantha Graham-Maré confirmed on Facebook that she had received her letter, marking the end of her tenure.

“And so ends my tenure as deputy minister of electricity and energy,” she wrote.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve my country in this capacity. And I will forever be grateful to those who saw my potential and gave me the opportunity to be part of history in the Government of National Unity, notably John Steenhuisen.”

She thanked electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, officials, her staff, family and friends for their support during her time in office, adding: “I hope I left my country slightly better off than the way I found it. The next adventure awaits.”

Insiders said the reshuffle process had effectively been finalised, with letters already received by multiple outgoing office bearers.

“Yes, they got them. They got the letters today. I know about a few that received letters that they have been removed — Seitlholo and Mimmy for instance, they got them,” one insider said.

Another source said the issuance of letters confirmed that the transition was now underway.

“The president would not give those letters if he hadn’t accepted that people are coming in, so it means they are coming,” the source said.

The same insider added that incoming MPs were being processed across provinces ahead of the swearing-in.

“They will be sworn in in the Eastern Cape. They found a way of bringing in Cassim, it means Gauteng will have to finalise and fast-track their process,” the source said.

On the constitutional process, a DA-linked source emphasised that while the president has formal authority to appoint ministers, party structures determine who is deployed to the executive.

“He can’t say no. Remember they don’t have the power to say yes or no. By law the president has the power to appoint, but ultimately we are responsible for sending those people there,” the source said.