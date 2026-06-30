Fresh from the festival, comedians visit Gqeberha for one last laugh

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'The Very Last Laugh' features Conrad Koch and Chester Missing, Stuart Taylor, Yaaseen Barnes and SQ Mangcu. Picture:

Fresh from the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, four of the country’s top comedians are making one final stop before heading home to Cape Town, bringing a festival-quality comedy experience to Gqeberha for one night only.

The Very Last Laugh comes to Centrestage at Baywest on Sunday at 6.30pm, featuring Conrad Koch and Chester Missing, Stuart Taylor, Yaaseen Barnes and SQ Mangcu.

Headlining the evening is Koch alongside his world-famous puppet, Chester Missing.

One of the most respected comedy heavyweights in the country, Koch is a multi-award-winning, Emmy-nominated ventriloquist whose razor-sharp satire, brilliant puppetry and fearless social commentary have made him a household name.

Audiences love him because he combines lightning-fast wit and physical comedy with smart, relevant humour that is as thought-provoking as it is hilarious.

Joining him is Taylor, one of South Africa’s most reliable comedy big guns and a 25-year veteran of the industry. Best known to many as the charismatic host of Going Nowhere Slowly, Taylor has built a loyal following with stand-up that blends smooth charm with piercingly perceptive humour and observations about marriage, parenting and everyday life.

His material feels current, recognisable and consistently funny, making him a performer who connects easily with devoted comedy fans and casual audiences alike.

Festival favourite Barnes brings his relatable humour and distinctive style, while rising talent Mangcu rounds out the line-up with a fresh perspective that continues to gain momentum on the local circuit.

“With The Very Last Laugh, audiences in Gqeberha can experience a line-up of four exceptional comedians on one stage,” said Centrestage owner Gary Hemmings.

“The event also reinforces Centrestage at Baywest’s growing reputation as a destination for top-tier South African comedy.”

Audiences can expect an evening of sharp observations, memorable characters and standout storytelling.

“This is the perfect way to round off the festival season,” said Hemmings.

Doors open at 5.45pm.

Tickets cost R200 and are available through Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-225-5401.

Reserved seating is arranged around tables. Audiences are welcome to bring their own food, and a bar will be available at the venue.

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