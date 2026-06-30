Good news: these are the official petrol and diesel prices for July

July brings welcome relief for motorists, with the department of mineral and petroleum resources announcing significant decreases in fuel prices.
From Wednesday, the retail price of unleaded 93 petrol sees a R2.01/l price cut, while 95 unleaded is decreased by R1.96/l.
The wholesale prices of diesel see even more significant savings, with 0.05% sulphur diesel reducing by R3.14/l and 0.005% sulphur by R3.59/l.
These decreases are in spite of short-term fuel levy relief measures — introduced in April — being fully phased out. After major increases in international fuel prices due to the Iran war, the government, on March 31, reduced the levy on petrol and diesel by R3/l, and in June it was halved to R1.50/l.
With international fuel prices decreasing, the full fuel levy rates of R4.29/l on petrol and R4.16/l on diesel have been reinstated. The oil price has dropped to about $70 a barrel after peaking at $126 a barrel in late April.
The rand also strengthened against the US dollar during the period under review, and the Slate Levy has been decreased by 43.8 c/l in the price structure of petrol and diesel.
Fuel prices effective from July 1
Inland
Petrol 93: R25.94
Petrol 95: R26.10
Diesel 0.05%: R24.79
Diesel 0.005%: R25.17
Coast
Petrol 93: R25.07
Petrol 95: R26.10
Diesel 0.05%: R23.91
Diesel 0.005%: R24.41
TimesLIVE
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