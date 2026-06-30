How national protest day played out in Bay

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While an uneasy calm hung in the air in the Nelson Mandela Bay zones that had been identified as potential flashpoints for the March and March movement protests, small groups of demonstrators gathered in other pockets of the metro on Tuesday.

In Kuyga, Greenbushes, about 120 foreign nationals were told to vacate their homes by locals.

Ward councillor Jason Grobbelaar said authorities were trying to secure a safe place for them to sleep on Tuesday night.

Across most parts of the Bay, residents stayed inside and many foreign-owned businesses shut their doors as a precaution.

Trade slowed dramatically and smaller businesses counted their losses.

Business chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said feedback from members indicated there were no reports of violence, intimidation or criminal activity.

“While several businesses implemented precautionary measures to safeguard their employees, customers and property, operations across the metro generally continued without significant disruption,” she said.

“The chamber thanks its members for prioritising safety while ensuring business continuity where possible.

“We also acknowledge the efforts of law enforcement in maintaining order.

“Such visible policing should become the norm to create a stable environment for businesses and residents.”

Central — typically busy at month-end — was unusually quiet.

A group of demonstrators forming part of the March and March protest pass Koyana Road in Zwide (Werner Hills)

Some foreign-owned businesses that did open traded cautiously from behind burglar bars.

“We were warned to keep our shops closed,” one shop owner said.

“Hopefully, on Wednesday, we will operate normally again.”

In contrast, many South African-owned businesses traded without interruption.

Govan Mbeki Avenue was subdued, while Strand Street’s normally bustling taxi rank beneath the Settlers Freeway resembled a ghost town, with only a handful of pedestrians and taxis.

Walmer township was also quieter than usual.

“Everything is quiet here today [Tuesday]. There is no trouble in Walmer,” a resident said.

Another said they had seen the army in the area on Monday but not again on Tuesday.

Residents in Songololo Street described the township as peaceful, while a Malawian shop owner admitted to trading nervously through a gate.

“I am not going to lie, I am scared,” he said.

“Nothing has happened yet but I have seen police drive past my shop.”

A man looks out from a shop in Koyana Road in Zwide as a group of protesters pass by (Werner Hills)

Across the metro, caution was evident.

About half of foreign-owned shops remained closed, while others operated behind locked gates.

The usually busy Victoria and Heugh Road intersection — a hub for informal traders and casual labourers — stood empty.

In Korsten, Durban Road was similarly quiet, with idle delivery vehicles lining the streets.

More than half the shops were closed, with anxious owners waiting for signs of unrest.

One Somali shop owner who chose to stay open said: “They can come, I have my papers.”

In many areas, residents emphasised a desire for peace.

“The people of Gqeberha don’t want to fight the foreigners and the foreigners don’t want to fight them,” a passer-by said.

“This is the Friendly City.”

About 50 protesters gathered outside Elands Nursery in Rocklands in Kariega on Tuesday (Werner Hills)

Though most of the Bay remained calm, small groups of protesters gathered in pockets of the metro as part of the nationwide call for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

There were about 50 protesters outside Elands Nursery in Rocklands in the morning, followed by another group in Zwide who marched peacefully along Koyana Street in the afternoon.

Police were at both scenes, where drones and an SA National Defence Force helicopter hovered above while police vehicles escorted protesters on the ground.

Baxolise Qegwa, who organised one of the protests, said the deadline for illegal foreigners to leave the country had expired.

“We set a deadline for illegal foreigners to leave our townships so we can take back our economy,” Qegwa said.

Qegwa said there were locals who had not yet woken up to the dangers of having illegal foreign nationals in their communities.

“We don’t expect illegal foreigners to pack their belongings and leave today.

“But in the end they will leave.

“We will march until they do.”

The protesters who had gathered outside Elands Nursery alleged that Zimbabweans and Malawians in the country illegally were taking their jobs.

Thozama Matshoba said theirs was a peaceful protest.

“We’re not fighting. They must go in peace,” Matshoba said.

She said they had called the police at about 6am to inform them of their protest and that they wanted the authorities to arrest the alleged illegal foreigners working at the nursery.

“Police indicated that we must wait for Immigration Services to verify their papers.”

Another resident, Bukiwe Soyi, said some of the employees lived with them in nearby Bloza township.

“We know them.

“We want them to leave this nursery.

“We don’t get jobs because of them.

“Others ran away this morning with their bags.”

Resident Athienkosi Peter said locals only got casual contracts.

“These illegal foreigners are getting permanent jobs and get paid well,” Peter said.

“We only get contracts.”

Nursery co-owner Robert Soine confirmed that there were foreigners who were employed but denied they were undocumented.

“They all have valid passports and visas,” Soine said.

“I think these [protesters] are upset about not having jobs.

“We can only employ so many people.”

He said they followed SA’s labour laws.

“All new employees are put on one-month contracts.

“If they don’t perform, we don’t renew the contract.”

Soine welcomed the visit from immigration.

He said the department of labour had also been to his nursery numerous times to check compliance.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that authorities had responded to a complaint of a business employing foreign nationals, and that home affairs was verifying the documentation provided by the company.

Some residents supported the protests, claiming locals were being overlooked for employment, while others rejected it.

In Zwide, tensions surfaced when protesters were confronted by residents who opposed their march.

As one group chanted for foreigners to leave, another responded by calling for them to stay, highlighting divisions within the community.

Protesters could be heard singing “Mabahambe” (loosely translated to they must leave), while the other group responded by singing “Mabahlale” (they must stay).

A resident said the protesters were from Ward 32 and did not have a right to force them, in Ward 27, to participate in their action.

“We want to keep our friends here,” the resident said.

“These spaza shops help us buy cheap foods.

“They’re not going anywhere.”

Meanwhile, some arrests were effected.

A 32-year-old Malawian national was arrested for fraud in North End after he was allegedly found in possession of cash, eight passports not belonging to him, and suspected fraudulent immigration documents.

In a separate operation, police and the army arrested 76 undocumented foreign nationals at a residence in Central.

Three additional suspects were arrested on charges including aiding undocumented individuals and possession of counterfeit goods.

Acting district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo said the operations reflected ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration and related crimes.

“Our members remain on high alert,” he said.

Meanwhile, in KwaNokuthula in Plettenberg Bay, residents voiced their frustration over undocumented immigrants, accusing police of failing to act.

Police monitored the march as residents pointed out houses rented by immigrants.

However, after several hours, no searches were seen being conducted.

Community leader Bonani Mpini said residents were disappointed by the alleged lack of action.

“After sharing our frustrations and agreeing to work with the police, we see they are not taking this march seriously,” Mpini said.

“We have shown them the houses where immigrants are renting.

“But the police are [allegedly] not doing anything.

“This is disrespectful.

“We are told we cannot do the searches ourselves.”

Community members said they would continue marching until their concerns were addressed.

Another resident, Roy Ndoshana, criticised home affairs for what he described as a lack of communication and support.

After several hours, the march concluded with another gathering outside the KwaNokuthula community clinic.

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