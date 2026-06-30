IN PICS | Mammoth clean-up at Durban drive-in while about 400 Malawians wait for buses

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A group of about 400 Malawians have been moved off the main site of the Durban drive-in and are waiting for buses to relocate them to Musina in Limpopo before they are repatriated to their home country. Picture:

While thousands of undocumented Malawian nationals temporarily accommodated at the Durban drive-in site were successfully repatriated to their country or relocated to a temporary centre in Musina, Limpopo, about 400 were waiting for transport on Tuesday.

There was a big push by the eThekwini municipality to move the foreign nationals out of Durban as part of the relocation process to Musina, undertaken in collaboration with the department of home affairs and supporting non-profit organisations.

eThekwini municipal cleaners began a huge clean-up operation at the Durban drive-in site that housed about 20,000 Malawian nationals. Picture: (Yasantha Naidoo)

The municipality said about 130 buses had left the site since Sunday as part of intensified efforts to conclude the operation before the June 30 deadline imposed by anti-migrant organisations to have foreigners leave the country.

eThekwini municipal workers begin clean-up operations at the Durban drive-in site that housed about 20,000 Malawian nationals over the past week. Picture: (Yasantha )

On Tuesday morning, municipal cleaners were hard at work to begin a mammoth clean-up operation.

eThekwini municipal workers gather refuse left behind by Malawian nationals who were awaiting relocation to Musina, Limpopo, before being repatriated to their home country. Picture: (Yasantha)

The tents housing the foreigners had been removed, and dozens of cleaners armed with brooms and bin bags began dealing with tonnes of refuse left behind.

The group awaiting transport was moved to a cordoned-off section of the site that was closely monitored by police.

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