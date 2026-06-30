Major drawcards drive strong returns at Kirkwood Wildsfees Game Auction

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Rare black rhino females were auctioned at this year’s Kirkwood Wildsfees Game Auction

The highly anticipated Kirkwood Wildsfees Game Auction concluded on Friday with big game fetching huge prices and generating an overall turnover of R17.4m.

The auction drew significant attention from across the wildlife sector with its lineup of rare black rhino females, disease-free buffalo and premium plains game.

The event, held at the Mayogi Boma along the R75 in Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood), saw a total of 220-plus lots change hands.

Among the highlights were the rare black rhino (Diceros bicornis bicornis) females, which made an appearance on the public auction market, with the top-selling female fetching a price of R700,000.

Auction manager Garth Saville said the inclusion of the rhino females was a milestone for the industry.

“The response to the black rhino females was everything we anticipated,” Saville said.

“Having these animals on offer for the first time in many years was a major talking point, and the bidding reflected the deep interest from serious buyers looking to secure these vital bloodlines.”

Other major drawcards included disease-free buffalo bulls sourced from the Addo Elephant National Park, with the highest-selling bull selling for R155,000.

The carnivores and plains game also saw competitive bidding, with notable sales achieved for top-tier antelope family groups and trophy bulls.

According to Saville, the auction’s results reinforced the current health of the South African game market which continues to be anchored by breeders, the trophy hunting sector and commercial biltong hunters.

“The partnership with SANParks once again proved to be a massive drawcard, delivering naturally bred, resilient animals in excellent numbers,” Saville said.

“Combined with the exceptional genetics brought in by our guest private sellers, buyers walked away with some of the finest wildlife stock available in the country right now.”

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