Malawian national found with eight passports arrested

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A 32-year-old Malawian national allegedly found in possession of eight passports which did not belong to him has been arrested in Gqeberha.

A Malawian national allegedly found in possession of cash, eight passports that did not belong to him, and completed immigration-related documents with ID photos, has been arrested in Gqeberha.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with fraud.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the swift action of members attached to the Mount Road SAPS Visible Policing (VISPOL) unit effected the arrest in North End shortly after 1pm on Monday.

“Members of Mount Road SAPS were conducting routine patrols in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End, when they were approached by an anonymous member of the public who alerted them to suspicious activity involving occupants of a silver Renault Kwid, who were allegedly exchanging money, documents and what appeared to be passports,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“Police immediately approached the vehicle. Upon noticing the police, several foreign nationals fled the scene on foot.

“Further investigations led to the discovery of a Malawian man who was found in possession of cash, eight passports that did not belong to him, completed immigration-related documents bearing ID photographs, incomplete immigration-related documents and a Samsung cellular phone.

“The suspect failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of these items and was subsequently arrested.”

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the members for their vigilance and swift response.

“Our members remain on high alert as we continue with heightened operational deployments across the district to ensure the safety and security of all residents with the planned national shutdown today [Tuesday].

“This arrest demonstrates that our members remain focused on addressing all forms of criminality while maintaining a visible policing presence. We will continue to act decisively against anyone involved in criminal activities.”

Janse van Rensburg said the police were continuing with the investigation to determine the full extent of the alleged fraudulent activities and whether additional suspects could be linked to the case.

“We encourage members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities, as information received from the community remains vital in the fight against crime,” she added.

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