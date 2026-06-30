March and march organisers gathered in Southernwood Park

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March and March organisers have gathered at St George’s Road in Southernwood Park ahead of the planned anti-migrant demonstration.

This is the same starting spot as last week’s pre-march that garnered hundreds of protesters who submitted a memorandum containing grievances involving illegal immigrants and crime in the city.

Organisers said more members are expected this morning. However, they did not give details of their plan of action.

The Dispatch team is on the ground monitoring these developments.

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