‘Police not here to kill’: Eastern Cape police chief monitors protests

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“We are not here being ready to kill. We have not sharpened our spears,” said Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata as he made his way to inspect proceedings at the anti-illegal immigration protest in KuGompo City’s Southernwood Park on Tuesday morning.

Ncata was joined by senior police officials and a contingent of police officers as he made his way to the march’s starting point at St George’s Road just before 11am.

This is the same starting spot as last week’s pre-march that garnered hundreds of protesters who submitted a memorandum to police containing grievances about illegal immigrants and crime in the city.

Organisers said more members are expected on Tuesday, but they have not provided details of their plans.

While speaking to the media, Ncata said they are observing various initial points.

“The numbers are still growing, and none of the march has already started. It doesn’t seem like people are ready to march from 8 o’clock or from the times at which they said they were going to start, but they are being watched.

“The police are patrolling, the police are visible, we have intensified our visibility, and of course we are using all resources that we have at our disposal, such as aerial patrols, the drones, the foot patrols, and the vehicles, and this is not the police only but all stakeholders and all law enforcement agencies.”

Ncata said they are in support of the organisers exercising their right to protest; however, they will not tolerate intimidation.

“We are saying we are not going to allow or tolerate anyone who commits a crime. Whether you are a protester, whether you are an individual, we are just not going to do that.

“We are not going to wait for a person to loot, or a person to block the road, or a person to assume the duties that do not belong to them. No one is allowed to demand documentation from a person they suspect not to be a South African citizen. It’s only the police, it’s only the law enforcement that is obliged to do that.

“That’s why we are here today [Tuesday]. We are here to say, ‘March, tell us the direction and the routes so that we can open the roads for you.’

“So that we can also protect you from those who are anti-protest. So that we can ensure that you also respect the laws of the country. As we are not allowed to intimidate or to do anything that is criminal,” said Ncata.

By 11am, protesters were slowly trickling in while traditional leaders also made their way.

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