Senona resigns as KZN head of Hawks with immediate effect

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KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testifying at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria earlier this year.

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The suspended head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, resigned with immediate effect last Friday.

His attorney Rudolph Baloto confirmed Senona’s resignation on Tuesday.

“In February, we submitted a retirement notice in terms of the contract which allows him to retire three months before he reaches 60. So they refused,” Baloyi said.

He said that in terms of the contract the retirement for age reasons before the end of contract must be accepted by the employer.

“But now he is 60; he submitted his resignation,” Baloyi said.

Senona has testified before the Madlanga commission twice. He made her first appearance in late January and returned to the witness stand in June.

He was back before the commission again this month regarding the theft of 541kg of confiscated cocaine, worth about R200m, from the Port Shepstone offices of the Hawks in 2021. His appearance came after testimony from several witnesses who implicated him in the multimillion-rand theft.

While Senona firmly distanced himself from any wrongdoing, he faced intense questioning over security at the facility.

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