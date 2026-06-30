June 30 protests: ‘spiritual warfare’ prayer by protester, preparation by police

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March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a spiritual warfare prayer and warning against violence during the national June 30 demonstrations. Picture:

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March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a prayer for spiritual warfare on her social media hours before planned national mass demonstrations calling for illegal foreigners to leave South Africa.

“God of Mercy, to you we pray for our country,” she posted along with a prayer that received more than 1,000 comments within an hour.

Earlier, Ngobese-Zuma, one of the main drivers behind the anti-migrant sentiment, which has prompted an intense security and police operational response ahead of anticipated violence, warned against disruptions to the marches.

“Anyone who loots or causes violence today [Monday] or tomorrow [Tuesday] please can the police arrest them and lock them up. Don’t embarrass us nje please. We are fighting a serious fight la nina nize ngokzomosha. Asidlali la this is the entire country’s future."

She also highlighted the end points of the marches — the Point area in Durban, Hillbrow in Johannesburg and Sunnyside in Pretoria, which are said to be crime hotspots for drugs.

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