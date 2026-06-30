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Traffic subdued as Gauteng awaits anti-migrant marches

Helicopters and drones will provide continuous monitoring and real-time footage to police command centre

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni briefs premier Panyaza Lesufi at the Gauteng Operations Command Centre. Picture: (Gauteng provincial government)

Gauteng police have shown premier Panyaza Lesufi the control room from which they will deploy resources as and when required to ensure Tuesday’s anti-immigrant protests remain peaceful.

Officials gathered at the Gauteng Operations Command Centre early on the day, where a state of readiness briefing was provided by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni.

Helicopters and drones are providing continuous monitoring and real-time footage to the command centre for co-ordinated response.

Major roads in Johannesburg and Pretoria were quieter than usual. The legally approved marches are scheduled to take place from about 9.30am to 10am in the city centre, Hillbrow and Midrand. Protests are also planned for the Pretoria CBD and Soshanguve.

TimesLIVE

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