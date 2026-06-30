WATCH | Diepsloot remains calm as anti-migrant march anxiety hangs in the air

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Businesses in Diepsloot have not opened this morning as a result of fear of violence against shops linked to the June 30 demonstrations.

People in Diepsloot, north of Joburg, are going about their normal daily lives — though anxiety and uncertainty still hang in the air as the June 30 anti-migrant marches sweep through parts of the country on Tuesday.

Anti-illegal immigration groups like March and March have gathered to hit the streets of Joburg, mainly with approved plans, in the CBD and Midrand.

The community of Diepsloot are on high alert. Some residents said they heard minor disturbances in the early hours of the morning, with small groups chanting “abahambe” and “Zimbabweans must go”.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | Our reporter @Koena_xM is in Diepsloot to cover the anti-illegal immigration march. She says the situation is relatively quiet with majority of people going about their normal daily lives. However shops have been closed out fear of potential violence. For live… pic.twitter.com/ybFoLGudDt — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

The area is known to have high concentration of foreigners and has been a hotspot for anti-migrant violence in the past.

Melda Mudzinani, a community member and hawker who’s been in Diepsloot since 1996, said she woke up at 4am on Tuesday.

“I’ve been in Diepsloot since 1996 and have never had any problems. I am not necessarily afraid. Why would I be afraid when I am not from outside? I’m from Venda,” she said.

“The shops are closed, especially on this street and around [here]. No one has come to open them because they are all afraid.

“There were some problems in the night. They gathered here in the night before running down the road chanting.”

Mudzinani said she is also going to close shop as she doesn’t want to be singled out.

The police presence remains heavy in the area, with Sowetan seeing at least four vans circulating the area.

Sowetan