WATCH | ‘Don’t loot’: Diepsloot march gains pace as leaders tell protesters to behave

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Community members in Diepsloot gather at Winnie Mandela Drive on June 30, saying they are tired of undocumented migrants using services meant for them.

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Residents of Diepsloot say they are tired of sharing limited government services with undocumented migrants.

What started out as a quiet morning in the township in the north of Johannesburg soon saw people beginning to gather at about 10am along Winnie Mandela Drive in support of the nationwide campaign against undocumented immigration.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | The community of Diepsloot is at a local park and will head to Diepsloot Ext 7 where they will go door-to-door, showing police where they believe illegal immigrants are. For live updates, click link: https://t.co/DEAYDx4uVP pic.twitter.com/cGDXDrr2F6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

“The youth must behave. You will get us into trouble if you don’t behave. We have seen what some of you were doing, hitting the doors of shops and forcing your way in,” he said. — One of the march leaders, Moruti Mokoena

Many joined the march chanting “Abahambe” and demanding to go door-to-door to certain properties where they suspect undocumented migrants reside.

One of the march leaders, Moruti Mokoena, addressed the crowd at a local park in Diepsloot West 3, saying they would march to Extension 7, where they intended to conduct door-to-door visits alongside police.

“We need to have order and peace. We cannot be working against the police. They are here with us every step of the way and have been following us. We don’t want anyone to be arrested, so let’s do things the right way,” he said.

JUNE 30 PROTESTS | Our reporter @Koena_xM is in Diepsloot to cover the anti-illegal immigration march. She says the situation is relatively quiet with majority of people going about their normal daily lives. However shops have been closed out fear of potential violence. For live… pic.twitter.com/ybFoLGudDt — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 30, 2026

“We will go to Extension 7, where we will go door-to-door with them and show them where the undocumented migrants are.”

However, Sowetan understands that police on the ground pushed back against the proposal, maintaining that their mandate was to monitor the crowd and ensure public safety, not to participate in door-to-door operations.

Police officers maintained a heavy presence throughout the march and were heavily armed as some protesters carried sticks, wooden planks and sjamboks.

Mokoena also urged marchers, particularly younger participants, not to engage in looting of the shops or intimidation.

“The youth must behave. You will get us into trouble if you don’t behave. We have seen what some of you were doing, hitting the doors of shops and forcing your way in,” he said.

“Stop it. You will get us into trouble.”

Sowetan