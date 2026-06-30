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WATCH LIVE | Inter-ministerial committee on migration briefs the media

The committee provides an update on the government’s migration management policy after June 30 protests

The Inter-ministerial committee on migration briefs the media on the government’s migration policy after the June 30 marches across the country.

The committee has previously reiterated the government’s commitment to the rule of law and national security while protecting the rights of foreign nationals in South Africa. It noted its international obligations in this regard.

Officials have also noted ongoing efforts to strengthen border management and work with stakeholders to address the challenges of migration.

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