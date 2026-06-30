Weapon scanners at Motherwell court ‘out of order for 11 years’

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DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says she will write to justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to raise the party's concerns. Picture:

The Motherwell Magistrate’s Court scanners meant to prevent weapons and contraband from entering the building have been dysfunctional for 11 years.

This poses safety and security risks for magistrates, prosecutors, police officials and the public.

The broken scanners came to light when DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach visited the court on Monday.

Another security concern, Breytenbach said, was the absence of perimeter fencing and CCTV cameras around the court precinct.

“I’m seriously concerned about security,” she said.

“Times have changed, and the security of prosecutors, policemen and magistrates is a concern.”

Breytenbach visited the court as part of the party’s oversight.

She was joined by DA parliamentary deputy chief whip Baxolile Nodada, DA MP Lisa-Mare Schickerling, along with Eastern Cape DA leader Andrew Whitfield, DA MPL Retief Odendaal and DA Ngqura constituency leader Kabelo Mogatosi.

They also visited the Motherwell police station.

Questions were sent to the justice and constitutional development department and the Eastern Cape police, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

Meanwhile, Breytenbach also found an emergency exit that was locked with a handcuff.

Breytenbach said she would write to justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to raise their concerns.

“The scanners have not been working for 11 years.

“It paints a very scant disregard for the security of prosecutors and policemen.

“The safety of the magistrates is an issue, and also the public.”

Two years ago, she said, it was reported that a police officer was shot in court after he struggled with an assailant, who had disarmed him of his firearm.

“I think it will be quite easy for somebody to get a gun in there.

“If somebody runs around shooting there, members of the public are going to get hurt. The security is shockingly inefficient.

“There is no perimeter fence. While courts must remain public spaces by their very nature, prosecutors and magistrates have become targets.

“If something goes wrong, members of the public become the collateral damage,” Breytenbach said.

She said shootings took place in and outside the Wynberg court in Cape Town three times in the last two years.

“Here, I’d expect to see quite a substantial fence going up, CCTV and security cameras going up.

“I’d expect security personnel manning those cameras,” she said.

After the visit, the DA proceeded to the nearby police station.

Schickerling said she was concerned that the station did not have its full fleet.

“They are only using 52% of the capacity of their vehicles currently. Some of them are in the garage. Only 21 are available.”

She said visible policing was affected.

Schickerling said they would have to find ways to assist the station.

She was also concerned about water outages that would occasionally hit the station.

The other concern was samples of blood alcohol kits that had not been submitted to the lab for analysis.

“I’m concerned about blood alcohol kits that have been lying here since the beginning of June that have not been sent in.

“I believe that they send them once a month. It delays justice.

“We can’t have that happening, and it is something we will most certainly address.”

This was echoed by Breytenbach, who said cases were being postponed.

Breytenbach said the accused would now have to wait for their results.

Despite these findings, Breytenbach and Schickerling said they were impressed with the overall running of both institutions.

“The court is very clean. Very tidy. One of the best I’ve seen, and most of the courts were sitting. Prosecutors were in court,” she said.

She said most SA courts were not attached to nearby police stations.

“This precinct is well off and a great example of how it [courts] should look.

“Courts that don’t have a police station next to them are sitting ducks.

“The rest of the court does appear to be functioning very well,” Breytenbach said.

On the police, Schickerling said they were “pleasantly surprised”.

She said officers at the Community Service Centre — formerly known as the charge office — were professional.

“It was very nice when we got in here.

“There were very nice police officials. They were dressed neatly. They had name tags on.

“They were very professional, and that is something that is lacking in many police stations in SA.

“This police station is incredibly clean. The security inside is very good,” Schickerling said.

She lauded the station’s management.

“It is really excellent. I’ve seen things in this police station — a board in the front with photos and ranks.

“It’s something that you don’t get in other stations.

“I can see that everybody who works here is very passionate about their jobs.

“As far as police stations go, this is probably one of my top 10 police stations that I can say are well run and ranked in the top 10 for excellence.”

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