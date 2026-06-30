When adult comedy gets ‘messy’

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“This is a safe space” is one of the biggest lies of the 21st century and OnlyFans, just like any other erotic work, is not always a “choice”.

These were my first two lessons from watching Samantha Carlisle’s one-woman piece, Messy, and I quickly cast aside my expectations of a raunchy play designed to steer the auditorium towards collective arousal.

The show is far deeper than that.

I also learnt a new term: FinDom. This is financial domination, where wealthy and frisky subordinates get off on humiliation rituals unleashed upon them by dominant goddesses.

The actress does a stellar job of dissecting the importance of not conflating sex with love — a mistake that has been the downfall of many.

Popular belief is that young women experience pain during their first sexual encounter, but Carlisle’s character figured out a way to trick the system: urgently get the process of parting with her virginity out of the way so that she could get to the “fun” part.

Sadly, the process was severely short-lived, an anticlimactic non-experience that resulted in her being policed for her sexual autonomy by both teachers and schoolmates.

Most of us are familiar with boys fabricating sexual rumours to either gain street cred or ruin a girl’s reputation, but the game-changing Carlisle beat them at their own game by starting a rumour about herself.

I’d advise anyone who intends to see Messy to arrive with an open mind because this coming-of-age story is more than just adult comedy — it’s a rollercoaster ride through self-discovery.

It starts off as a teenage girl’s sensual curiosity and evolves into the discovery of self-pleasure, before transitioning towards season two of underwhelming coitus at university — complete with a few erotica reads in between and, of course, a drunken escapade or three.

Among the many uncomfortable conversations the actress interrogates is how friends-with-benefits setups often collapse because of the male inclination to focus more on the benefits than the friendship.

It’s quite a common occurrence among young women — feeling so inadequate that you start believing sexual intimacy is the only way to achieve completion, and navigating the shame that engulfs you upon realising that you’re bordering on being clingy and desperate.

You repeatedly circle back to these patterns until you convince yourself that this emotional terrorism, as the actress calls it, is normal.

Another bitter pill to swallow is that no matter how sexually liberated a woman may be, she is still not immune to sexual assault.

If you decide to see Messy, you will laugh, roll your eyes, and you might even cry, because the actress and her bottle of wine are not shy about sharing their experiences.

But if you’re truly ready to peel off the layers of this production, you’ll walk away with questions of your own about self-love, the true meaning of intimacy, and the human understanding of women’s agency and autonomy.

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