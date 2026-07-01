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At least 37 still in captivity after Northeast Nigeria school attack, official says

Gunmen abducted students who were writing exams in Borno State, a region that has faced years of violence by jihadist groups

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Parents protest a day after gunmen stormed the Government Day Secondary School and abducted students during exams in Lassa, Borno State, Nigeria, on June 30 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. Picture: (Umaru Kirawa)

At least 36 students and one staff member abducted by gunmen from a secondary school in Lassa in northeast Nigeria remain in captivity, while eight others have been rescued, a state official said on Tuesday.

The attack on Monday targeted students in the Government Day Secondary School who were writing exams in the town in Borno State, a region that has faced years of violence by jihadist groups.

Borno commissioner for education Lawan Abba Wakilbe told reporters in Lassa those still being held include 25 female students, 11 male students and one staff member. Eight people, including the school’s vice-principal, have been freed, he said.

Reuters

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