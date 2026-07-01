Call for probes into R2.4m ‘Smartie Bridge’ upgrade, grass-cutting contracts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents of Swartkops Village and Aloes informal settlement protest at the Wylde Bridge

The DA wants Nelson Mandela Bay’s municipal public accounts committee to investigate whether the city received value for money in multimillion-rand upgrades conducted at the historic Wylde “Smartie Bridge” in Swartkops.

The party also called on the committee to investigate the city’s 2026 fine-cut grass-cutting contracts amid allegations that some of those appointed lacked equipment and capacity to do the work.

However, EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha objected, arguing that the committee was already burdened by a substantial backlog of the city’s unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE) cases and should focus on addressing those instead of taking on additional matters.

Ngqisha, who does not sit on the committee, was defeated on Tuesday.

DA councillor Werner Senekal tabled his motion, saying the city had spent R2.4m on upgrades to the Wylde Bridge, but asked whether the city received value.

In his motion, Senekal said the bridge, with a weight restriction of five tonnes, had been subjected to abuse from heavy-load vehicle traffic weighing above the limit over many years.

“With inadequate law enforcement measures in place to enforce the weight limitation restriction, a decision was taken to install height restrictors to curb heavy vehicles.

“The construction and refurbishment project commenced towards the end of 2025, and height restrictions were installed.

“On both ends of the bridge are wooden poles, cables and PVC piping.

“Within a few days after installation, the restrictors were damaged.”

Senekal said there had been a huge outcry from the community regarding the effectiveness of the restrictors.

He questioned whether a professional design was commissioned.

Responding to the motion, Ngqisha said the R2.4m referred to was not in the city’s UIFWE book.

“I’m not saying that suspicious allegations must not be looked into, but I think it must be looked into by the relevant committee, which is the infrastructure and engineering committee.

“Mpac is already inundated with a lot of work. This is not one of them.

“I think we’ve put the cart before the horse in this particular matter.

“I must not be received wrong. I don’t think this committee at this time should look into it.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said during a previous oversight committee visit, big trucks drove over the bridge.

“We could see that the bridge was not capable of sustaining the weight that goes there all day long.

“You were also there when you saw the residents complaining about that.

“So we were there because we knew that this was dangerous.

“In terms of Mpac’s terms of reference, it gives you the power to investigate anything in-year, out-year, retrospective.”

Meanwhile, DA councillor Gert Engelbrecht’s motion stated that the previous grass-cutting contract expired in November 2025, leaving parks and public open spaces neglected for months before new contractors were appointed in April 2026.

Despite the appointments, Engelbrecht alleged that some of the contractors lacked essential equipment, including tractors, limiting them to maintaining smaller parks, while rough-cut contractors were allegedly used to perform fine-cut work.

“It has since become apparent that certain appointed contractors do not possess the required equipment and operational capacity to execute the scope of work as contemplated in the tender specifications.”

Engelbrecht also asked for a comprehensive supply chain management evaluation process, including recommendations by the bid evaluation committee and decisions by the bid adjudication committee.

Public health acting executive director Anna-Lisa Dyakala said she could not respond at the meeting as she had received the motion the day before and it required extensive feedback.

She said she would need to consult the acting city manager.

Responses from the public health and infrastructure and engineering departments will be tabled at the next committee meeting.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.