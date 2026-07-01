From chalkboards to coding, Paterson High stalwart Aadil Fataar retires

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Paterson High's Aadil Fataar is retiring after 37 years of teaching at the school

After more than three-and-a-half decades, Paterson High School teacher Aadil Fataar has hung up his hat after an illustrious teaching career.

Fataar, 60, who rounded out his 37-year career on Friday after spending his entire tenure at the school, said while much had changed over the years, he was overjoyed to see Paterson High continuing to excel and innovate with time.

“My time at Paterson can be described as a profound, life-altering journey defined by deep emotional connections with the students and community of Schauderville over the years,” Fataar said.

“I initially did my Diploma in Education at Dower College and completed education management at Nelson Mandela University in 2005.

“It was at Paterson High that I started my career in 1988.”

He said some of the highlights of his career included simply interacting with pupils in the classrooms, school outings, as well as his time coaching on the soccer and cricket fields.

“I taught under three exceptional principals, Tony Peterson, Dr Sivan Pillay and Rose de Doncker, who is the current principal.

“De Doncker’s collaboration with various stakeholders in business and organisations has improved Paterson High tremendously in the past seven years.”

He recalled the dedicated and supportive educators who upheld the ethos and values of the school.

Fataar said when he first started teaching technology, the classroom looked different back then, with chalkboards, overhead projectors and textbooks.

“To retire at a time that Paterson High is embracing cutting-edge technology is both humbling and incredibly rewarding.

“Seeing our learners excel in coding and robotics, even representing the school internationally, shows that we are preparing young people not just for today but the world of tomorrow.

“The gift of the classroom of the future is more than just a new facility — it’s a statement in the belief of our learners and in the potential of this school.

“As an educator who dedicated many years to Paterson, it gives me immense pride to know that the school continues to grow, innovate and provide opportunities that many of us could only have imagined when we began our careers.

“I leave knowing the next generation is in good hands.”

In addition to his initial stint as a technology teacher, Fataar also taught English for grades 8 to 12 and history for grades 10 to 12.

“Workloads have been demanding, along with marking and tons of daily administration.

“But if I had to do it all over again, I would,” he said.

“This hasn’t just been a profession, but a calling. Paterson High students were my life.

“My highlights were the impact I had on people’s lives and the great relationship I had with my colleagues.

“There were some low points, but the highlights overshadow that.

“One of my biggest highlights was being part of the school’s centenary celebrations in 2025.”