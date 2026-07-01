MBDA report finds Central thriving as North End falters

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The Mandela Bay Development Agency's latest economic impact assessment found that Central continues to attract investment and improve public confidence, while North End is showing signs of decline and Kariega remains stable despite emerging challenges. Picture:

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The Mandela Bay Development Agency’s (MBDA) interventions have boosted confidence and investment in Central, but North End is showing signs of decline while Kariega remains stable despite emerging challenges.

These are some of the findings of the agency’s 2025/2026 economic impact assessment, released on Tuesday.

The assessment surveyed businesses and residents in three precincts to measure the impact of the agency’s projects on economic activity and public perceptions.

The assessment is designed to help the agency understand how its activities affect both the business environment and the perceptions of residents and property owners in the areas where it operates.

According to the report, Central stands out as a success story.

“Investment by businesses and residents has risen steadily over the last three years, while negative views about crime in the area have dropped sharply and consistently, falling 30 percentage points since 2023,” reads the report.

“Perceptions about the area’s overall cleanliness have also improved — although a lot remains to be done.

“The improved environmental conditions have contributed to greater confidence in Central.

“Cleaner, safer public spaces have likewise helped to attract more private investment, which has risen by 7% in real terms since 2023.”

The report found that more than a third of businesses said turnover had increased over the past five years, while 60% reported stable turnover.

“Employment among surveyed businesses also rose by 39% over the past year.”

The report estimates that MBDA investments in Central generated R4m in additional production and created 55 full-time employment opportunities.

North End presented a mixed assessment, highlighting that the suburb had started to decline.

“Reported investment has fallen sharply, dropping by 55% over the last year, mainly due to lower investment by local businesses.

“Negative sentiment among both businesses and residents is increasing, with crime, derelict buildings, noise, and poor lighting seen as growing concerns in the area.

Some positive signs, however, are still evident.

“Both businesses and residents point to the MBDA as a key driver for their recent investment decisions, while positive sentiment about the MBDA’s cleaning teams has risen by 14 percentage points since last year.

“These trends suggest that several core issues need to be addressed to prevent further deterioration.”

Kariega remains stable, though early warning signals are evident.

“Lighting, landscaping and congestion levels are still viewed favourably.

“However, these positive views have begun to soften.

“The role of the EPWP cleaning teams in Kariega has been particularly effective at shifting sentiment. Whereas views were largely negative last year, 73% of businesses and residents now express positive sentiment regarding their performance.

“This improvement demonstrates that visible service delivery interventions can rapidly influence public perceptions.

“Maintaining momentum will be essential to prevent gradual erosion of confidence.”

MBDA acting CEO Unati Peter said the survey gave a clear picture of how their work was shaping the precincts.

“The results show us where the agency’s interventions are building confidence and attracting investment, and also make it clear where challenges remain.

“Our teams actively use this information to make adjustments to activities and initiatives, and easily identify gaps that can be filled.”

“This information is invaluable to the agency.

“It helps us to understand the impact of our activities on residents and businesses, and the feedback guides us in making better decisions to strengthen urban management and improve the quality of life for people across Nelson Mandela Bay.”

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