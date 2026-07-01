Police seize cycads worth about R1.5m near Kariega

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A 38-year-old man is set to appear in the Kariega magistrate court on Thursday after being caught with the plants.

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A 38-year-old man is set to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Thursday after being caught with about R1.5m worth of protected cycads.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members attached to the Kariega South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a Zimbabwean national on a charge of possession of protected cycads in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Nemba).

As members approached to identify the vehicle, assistance was requested from the Kariega K9 Unit and Visible Policing members. A short while later, the suspects’ vehicle drove past, followed by the farmer’s vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle suddenly pulled over, and two occupants fled into nearby bushes. — Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg

“On Monday at approximately 2pm, Kariega Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) members received information from a local farmer that several suspects had been seen removing cycads from a farm and carrying them towards the R75, approximately 15-20km outside Kariega.

“STES members immediately responded and conducted observation and waylay operations in the area while the farmer continued to monitor the suspects from a distance.”

Janse van Rensburg said at about 11.30pm, police noticed a suspicious vehicle stop alongside the R75 near the area where the cycads had been moved during the day.

“As members approached to identify the vehicle, assistance was requested from the Kariega K9 Unit and Visible Policing members. A short while later, the suspects’ vehicle drove past, followed by the farmer’s vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle suddenly pulled over, and two occupants fled into nearby bushes,” she said.

“The driver was successfully apprehended, while the two remaining suspects escaped on foot.”

She said police recovered 151 protected cycads of various sizes with an estimated value of about R1.5m.

On Monday at approximately 2pm, Kariega Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) members received information from a local farmer that several suspects had been seen removing cycads from a farm and carrying them towards the R75, approximately 15-20km outside Kariega. — Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg

A Mazda BT-50 bakkie, valued at about R100,000, believed to have been used in the commission of the offence, as well as a Samsung cellphone, were also seized.

Police investigations are continuing to trace the two outstanding suspects.

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