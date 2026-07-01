Pothole repair crew smooths the way for Mission Road motorists

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Kuyga residents, from left, Luthando Gooi, 18, and CJ Simon, 18, filling potholes in Mission Road

A crack pothole repair crew is smoothing the way for motorists on a threadbare Gqeberha thoroughfare, and illustrating how hard work and innovation can generate much-needed income.

The group of school pupils and unemployed youths are all from Kuyga township, one of the poorest corners in the peri-urban western rim of the city.

Mission Road, which links Old Cape Road and the R75 to Uitenhage, is ravaged with potholes, and the worst bit runs alongside the township.

In this section, the high water table, passage of heavy trucks serving nearby brickworks and other industries, and poor maintenance from the road authority, have all taken their toll.

The repair crew demonstrated this week how they divided up the work, with some of them harvesting soil and stones from the nearby veld, others emptying this material into the potholes and packing it down with spades, and others sweeping each spot smooth.

Kuyga resident Joseph Adams,18 receives a donation from a passing trucker on a section of Mission Road where he and his community self-help team are fixing potholes Picture Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

Luthando Gooi, 18, a pupil at Colleen Glen Farm School, said their team included about 10 members.

“The drivers see what we are doing and thank us for our work.

“We have a cup and they throw the money in there. Sometimes it’s R2, sometimes R20.

“Most of the drivers give, and at the end of the day we share it out.”

Gooi said he wanted to be a goat farmer when he finished school.

“For now, this is pocket money. My parents are proud of what I am doing.”

The community pothole repair crew working on a patch of Mission Road opposite Kuyga. The road is in very bad shape due to heavy truck traffic, frequent flooding and poor maintenance by the authorities Picture Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

Darren Ressouw, 17, said living in Kuyga next to Mission Road, and working on the potholes, had taught him a lot about the safe passage of traffic.

“I want to be a traffic policeman when I finish school.”

Ressouw, a pupil at David Livingstone Senior Secondary School in Schauderville, said he agreed that government should be fixing the road.

“But they aren’t doing it, so we do.

“And even if we fix all the potholes in this area, there are more down the road both ways.”

Kuyga resident Aya Loro, 19, asks for donations from passing motorists on Mission Road where he and other members of a community self-help group are fixing potholes Picture Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

Nkosikhaya Maseti, 22, said he participated in the road repairs because he had no other income.

“There are no jobs and I am trying to make money.”

Regular Mission Road user Omar Soomar applauded the work being done by the youths.

He said he owned a Greenbushes hardware store and had to regularly traverse Mission Road to collect stone mix from one of the quarries in the area.

“Mission Road is used by many different trucks and also ordinary motorists travelling to places like Uitenhage and Kleinskool.

“If it wasn’t for these youngsters, there wouldn’t be a road left, so we are grateful to them.

“I am always happy to give them R5 or R10. They are helping us by fixing the potholes and at the same time they are earning some money to buy themselves something to eat, instead of becoming naughty.”

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department appreciated the spirit of active citizenship demonstrated by the young Kuyga residents.

“Their willingness to take the initiative in addressing challenges within their community is commendable, and reflects a shared concern for road safety.”

He said, however, the maintenance and repair of roads on the provincial road network remained the responsibility of the provincial transport department.

“While community initiatives are appreciated, road repairs should ideally be undertaken by the responsible authority to ensure that the work complies with the required engineering and safety standards.

“Mission Road forms part of the provincial road network and has been identified as requiring maintenance.

“The department is aware of its condition and will continue to prioritise interventions in line with available resources, the assessment of the road and the broader provincial maintenance programme.”

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