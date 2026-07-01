Spain attributes more than 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second hottest June ever

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People cool off at a fountain in Madrid Rio Park during the second heatwave of the year in Madrid, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES

Spain recorded 1,029 excess deaths last month attributable to heat, official data showed on Wednesday, as a five-day heatwave with temperatures surpassing 40°C made it the second hottest month of June on record.

Data on the health ministry’s daily mortality monitoring system, MoMo, showed this June had the most deaths attributed to heat since the same month in 2015.

Average temperatures last month were 3.2 degrees higher than normal, weather agency AEMET said, making it the second hottest June on record after 2025.

At the heatwave’s peak on June 23, 35.7m people — roughly 73% of the country’s population — were exposed to health risks due to the heat; 38% of them faced high risk.

There have been 12 heatwaves in June since 1975, with half of them occurring in the past decade.

The 13 hottest months of June since records began in 1961 all occurred in the 21st century.

This is evidence that heatwaves appear at the beginning of summer with a higher frequency than before, said AEMET spokesperson Ruben del Campo.

Between June 1 and 30, 165 maximum temperature records — 145 of them monthly and 20 all-time — and 225 highest minimum temperature records — 180 monthly and 45 all-time — were broken at local measuring stations, AEMET said.

The first heatwave of the summer was exceptional in the country’s north, not only because of its intensity, but also because of its duration and persistence, the agency added.