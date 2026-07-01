Treatment drive brings relief to Gqeberha’s furry friends

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Bravecto® has donated hundreds of thousands of rand worth of tick and flea treatments to the Animal Welfare Society in Gqeberha to protect vulnerable dogs in its care

Tick and flea treatments worth about R436,000 have been handed over to the Animal Welfare Society in Gqeberha to ensure its furry friends are protected from pests this winter.

The sponsorship forms part of a nationwide #BravectoCares winter drive announced recently by Bravecto®.

MSD Animal Health business unit manager for companion animals Dr Carolyn Chelchinskey said 21,500 doses of tick and flea treatments worth R7m were donated to selected animal shelters across SA.

She said through the initiative, Bravecto® aimed to support the vital work shelters did every day, helping to ensure that more dogs stayed healthy, comfortable and one step closer to finding a permanent home.

“Building on the success of our previous #BravectoCares drive, we’re excited to once again be able to continue this commitment to improving the lives of pets, especially of those most in need.”

She said Bravecto® Chew provided 12 weeks of protection against ticks and fleas in a single dose, helping shelters reduce the burden of frequent treatments while keeping dogs comfortable for longer.

“Shelter environments can make it especially challenging to control parasites, with ticks and fleas spreading quickly between animals and into surrounding areas.

“Left untreated, infestations can lead to discomfort, skin conditions and increased risk of disease for already vulnerable dogs.

“Breaking the tick and flea cycle is essential.

“These parasites don’t just live on dogs; eggs in the environment lead to repeated infestations if not effectively controlled.

“Long-lasting protection plays a critical role in managing this cycle and improving overall animal health.”

She said for shelters, the impact went beyond immediate relief as healthier, more comfortable dogs were more relaxed, social and ultimately more adoptable.

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