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RECORDED | Judgment in Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala plea and sentence deal due today

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Judgment in the R228m Medicare24 fraud case involving tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala at the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria is expected to be delivered on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

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