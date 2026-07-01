News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry, day 130

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system hears more witness testimony on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

Kind strangers help man to reconnect with half-sister after 30 years

4

CONSUMER WATCH | X7 owner loses love for BMW after delay with failed turbo fix

5

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Latest developments at FIFA World Cup 2026

Related Articles