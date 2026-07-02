Bloemendal pupils encouraged to reinterpret famous works of art

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

About 75 pupils from Bloemendal have been participating in an art programme over the school holidays. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Despite the cold weather, pupils at Astra Primary School in Bloemendal kept warm and engaged through a vibrant four-day art programme hosted at the school.

Now in its second year, the initiative has drawn 75 pupils aged six to 12, from grade R to grade 6.

Grade 1 teacher Donna Noland said the programme, which began on Tuesday and concludes on Friday, introduces pupils to renowned artists while encouraging them to reinterpret famous works through their own creativity.

“The children are learning about artists from different eras and reimagining their artworks based on their own ideas and perspectives,” said Noland. “On the first day, they explored Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers, followed by Keith Rizzi’s city landscapes on day two.

“Day three focused on South African artist and designer Heath Nash, and on the final day learners will explore architecture as an art form.”

Noland emphasised the importance of nurturing creativity from a young age.

“Creativity is a wonderful skill, and their talents can be developed. It would be amazing to see some of these children pursue art in the future.

“The world of art is incredibly fulfilling, and we hope what they learn this week will have a lasting, positive impact.”

Former Astra Primary School pupil and current Walmer West teacher Edwina Frost is helping with the programme.

She highlighted the importance of offering children alternatives to screen-based entertainment.

“Screen time isn’t the only form of fun. Platforms such as YouTube aren’t the only outlets for creativity,” she said.

The programme has received strong community support.

While last year’s initiative was fully sponsored by Clarendon Park Primary School, this year multiple sponsors came on board, including the PE Rotary Club South, Machiu Primary, Keypak and Clarendon Park Primary.

Additional contributions were made by fellow teachers, family members, friends and Astra Primary itself. Meals for the pupils were also sponsored.

According to Noland, the initiative not only stimulates creativity but also provides a safe environment for children.

“It keeps them occupied and away from negative influences while opening their minds and hearts to art.

“We also invited learners from other schools because we believe exposing the broader Bloemendal community to art can only have a positive effect.”

Teacher Margo Otto served as the nutrition co-ordinator, ensuring pupils received balanced meals throughout the programme.

Noland, along with her colleagues, expressed sincere gratitude to all sponsors and parents for their support, noting that the programme had again been a resounding success.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald